JEFFERSON — The queen of the book club will make her triumphant return to her beloved East Texas bayou town this month when author and artist Kathy L. Murphy returns to Jefferson to host the 20th anniversary event of the Pulpwood Queens Girlfriend Weekend, a Pulpwood Queens Book Club event.
Murphy, a former Jefferson resident and business owner, never believed when she started her book club in 2000 that it would soon turn into the world’s largest book club — now made up of 787 chapters across the nation and in more than 15 countries.
“I lived in Jefferson at the time and was the owner of the only beauty salon/book store called ‘Beauty and the Book,’” Murphy said on Saturday.
The formation of her Pulpwood Queens Book Club came after she was invited to another local book club.... as a guest — not a member — due to a max cap on the number of members in the club’s rules.
“I thought I was being invited to become a member and instead I was only invited to be the guest speaker that week,” Murphy said. “As I drove home from that event, battling embarrassment, I decided I’d just start my own book club.”
Birth of the Pulpwood Queens
“I ran an ad in the paper, told friends, clients and family and six strangers showed up to the first book club meeting,” Murphy said. “They came from out of town and they were all women, librarians, teachers — book lovers. We called ourselves the ‘Pulpwood Queens’ and our guy members we called the ‘Timber Guys.’”
Within a relatively short time, Murphy said word of the book club spread throughout East Texas and beyond.
“We went from six members to 150,” she said.
A chance article about the book club’s growing popularity in the Barnes and Noble magazine led to a major breakthrough.
“We got a call from Oprah’s people,” Murphy said. “They had heard about us in the Barnes and Noble magazine so they came out to one of our meetings. What was amazing to me was that I was featured on the same show back then with a little known music group out of Houston, called Destiny’s Child with Beyonce.”
From Oprah to stories in major newspapers across the nation — including the Houston Chronicle, Los Angeles Times and New York Times, to what would become three appearances on Good Morning America — the book club’s notoriety soared.
“We just exploded and then Diane Sawyer was calling me. It was amazing to me that this book club, started in a small East Texas town, was becoming to mean so much to so many people across the world,” Murphy said. “We are now the largest book club in the world with 787 chapters.”
The Beauty Within
Murphy said she thinks the book club’s simple but profound code of finding the beauty within has resonated with members.
“I owned a hair salon and bookstore so the book club was about the beauty within the queens, because we are readers,” Murphy said.
Murphy wrote and published a book about her club in 2008 titled, “The Pulpwood Queen’s Tiara-Wearing, Book-Sharing Guide to Life.”
The book follows the events and philosophies of the club’s colorful and fun members and authors.
Not only is the book club about discovering the beauty hidden within each book they read, but it’s also about finding the beauty within themselves and others.
“It’s about having fun. We’ve had hundreds and hundreds of authors coming to Texas every year for the Pulpwood Queens Book Club Girlfriend Weekend author event and these are some pretty amazing people,” Murphy said.
20th Anniversary Event
“I was 43 years old when I started Pulpwood Queens and I’m 63 now,” Murphy said. “We lost my best friend and Pulpwood Queens Executive Director Tiajuana Anderson Neel of Marshall this past Easter and on Jan. 16, we will host a celebration event for her life. She was the most amazing person.”
With the 20th anniversary weekend of the Pulpwood Queens kicking off Jan. 16-18 in Jefferson, Murphy wanted to start the event by honoring her long time best friend and fellow queen.
“We will all be wearing our tiaras, Tiajuana was buried with hers, and we will celebrate her amazing life,” Murphy said.
The night of Jan. 17 will see the annual author’s dinner event.
“We are dressing up as lumberjacks this year and I’m also going to officially launch my new book during the Friday night dinner, “ she said. “This new book is called, ‘The Pulpwood Queens Celebrate 20 years!’ The book goes through the past 20 years in the club. This is a celebration of 20 years of friendship and a love of books.”
With the rights to her first book about the Pulpwood Queens sold to DreamWorks entertainment and filming in the process for the past three years’ events for a film, Murphy is excited to see how her second book about the club is received.
“I sold the film rights to DreamWorks for my first book and we have had a film crew at the past three years’ events filming the whole weekend. We will have another film crew at this year’s event filming the weekend,” she said.
Now Murphy is in negotiations for a possible Netflix series or special about “Beauty and the Book.”
The Future
Murphy said with 20 years of the club in the rear view, she’s looking forward to the next 20 years.
“We are getting ready to launch the Pulpwood Queens All Access Online Book Club,” Murphy said. “This is a new form of membership we’re starting for the club this year and it’s based online. This is a new way to access and subscribe and we are so excited.”
Murphy said despite offers throughout the years to move the Pulpwood Queens Girlfriend Weekend event, which draws hundreds to Jefferson each year, to other cities and even out of state, she can’t see herself moving it out of Jefferson.
“We tried it in Marshall and Nacogdoches different years and those were wonderful, amazing events but I just love Jefferson. Jefferson is where it all started. I moved away from Jefferson and sold my salon/book store years ago to be closer to my children but I just love Jefferson,” Murphy said. “I want us to continue to grow our local membership in the club. I think the hook is this beautiful, small, historic town in East Texas.”
This year’s Pulpwood Queens Girlfriend Weekend event, which is open to men and the general public who are not yet book club members or authors, is set for Jan. 16-18 at the Jefferson Visitors and Transportation Center.
Several events are planned throughout the weekend, including the author dinner, the silent auction benefiting the Pat Conroy Literary Center, the Vintage Fashion Show with fashions from 1776 through 1976 which will benefit the Jesse Allen Wise Garden Club, the Big Hair Queens Ball and much more.
Tickets to the weekend are still available though capacity is limited. Tickets can be purchased individually per each event or packages for the entire weekend are available.
For more information about Murphy, the Pulpwood Queens or the Pulpwood Queens Weekend Event, visit https://www.thepulpwoodqueens.com/