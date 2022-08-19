The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board announced this week the August 2022 Beautification Awards for both residential and commercial properties.
The awards are presented monthly from April to December to celebrate neighborhood pride and promote neatness and maintenance of properties within the city limits of Marshall. Winning properties must be free of clutter and debris.
This month’s winners included Connie Harton at 707 East Rusk St. Her property is well manicured with beautiful hanging baskets on the porch and zinnias and yellow lantana in flower beds.
The Marshall resident who nominated this property described the “sparkling strings of beads and bobbles hanging from the trees and front porch.”
Harton says the beads are wishes in memory of her daughter Corena who died in 2017. Like her daughter, Harton loves bead work and she also enjoys caring for her home and lawn and keeping everything around her beautiful. Congratulations!
The winner of the August Beautification Award for a Commercial/Business Property goes to Berry and Berry Attorneys at Law located at 111 W. Austin St. The law office is historic downtown Marshall.
Not all businesses have yards and when one goes the extra mile to make their front entrance look nice, it is deserving of recognition, said the Marshall resident who nominated this property.
If more sidewalk businesses did this around town, think how darling and appealing their store fronts would be, she wrote. The large pots at the entrance are filled with color and greenery and includes a mixture of white, pink, salmon and lavender Vinca, Verbena, pink Hibiscus, Sun Begonia and Snap Dragon.
84 year-old Bob Spencer is the gardener who makes sure everything he plants thrives in the Texas heat. His daughter, Joy Berry, says everyone pitches in to keep flowers watered and fertilized. Congratulations!
Keep Marshall Beautiful is now accepting nominations for September2022 Beautification Awards. Self nominations are encouraged. Visit the City of Marshall website to nominate and upload a photo.
Residents can also e-mail photos and description to KeepMarshallBeautiful@yahoo.com. Nominations can also be made through Facebook @KeepMarshallBeautiful.