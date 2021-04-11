Keep Marshall Beautiful (KMB) in partnership with The City of Marshall and The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce have announced their new program, the Beautification Awards.
This program will recognize residential and commercial properties in the city limits of Marshall which have shown their dedication to keeping Marshall beautiful through continued beautification or improvements of their property or business.
Every month from April to December, KMB and their partners will award a residential and commercial property owner for the beautification efforts made to their home or business.
Wining properties will be selected by a group of judges from the organizations based on nominations by the community. Monthly award winning properties will be provided with a framed certificate at a City Council meeting, a sign will be placed in the yard of the winner for the duration of the month, and a picture with a caption will be published in the Marshall News Messenger as well as on social media.
At the conclusion of the season, the committee will select one residential and one commercial property to award the residential and commercial Beautification of the Year Award. The winner of the year will be recognized at the first City Council meeting of the New Year, followed by an announcement published in the local newspaper and social media.
“Keep Marshall Beautiful is pleased to partner with the City of Marshall and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce. Our organizations work in tandem for a greater purpose and encourage economic growth and prosperity in our community. We all agree that keeping our community beautiful and clean are essential to doing so. This is the perfect project for our organizations to partner on, we believe recognizing those who are going above and beyond in their efforts to make their property look beautiful will be encouraging to others and will start a chain reaction. We anticipate this program being very successful and a lot of fun for Marshall,” said Keep Marshall Beautiful Chair, Ashli Dansby.
If you would like to nominate a residential or commercial property for this award, please e-mail keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com, or send KMB a private message on the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook Page.
For information on upcoming events and how to get involved with Keep Marshall Beautiful, follow the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook page.