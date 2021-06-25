The Keep Marshall Beautiful board has announced this month’s winners of the group’s Beautification Awards.
Patrick and Cindy Owens of 409 Yates Street, were selected as the winners of the June Residential Beautification Award.
Keep Marshall Beautiful, the city of Marshall, and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce commended the Owens on the efforts made to keep their property maintained.
Additionally, Kelli Kerby, owner of The Willow Salon and Color Bar at 1407 E. Houston Street, was selected as the winner of the June Commercial Beautification Award.
These awards were started in April this year, and recognizes residential and commercial properties in the city limits of Marshall which have shown dedication to keeping Marshall beautiful through continued beautification or improvements of their property or business.
Every month from April to December, KMB and their partners will award a residential and commercial property owner for the beautification efforts made to their home or business.
Wining properties are selected by a group of judges from the organizations based on nominations by the community. Monthly award winning properties will be provided with a framed certificate at a city council meeting, a sign will be placed in the yard of the winner for the duration of the month, and a picture with a caption will be published in the Marshall News Messenger as well as on social media.
At the conclusion of the season, the committee will select one residential and one commercial property to award the residential and commercial Beautification of the Year Award.
The winner of the year will be recognized at the first city council meeting of the New Year, followed by an announcement published in the local newspaper and social media.
To nominate a residential property for this award, email keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com, by phone at (903) 935.4417, or by private message on the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook page.
Winners received their awards at the Marshall City Council meeting scheduled Thursday night.