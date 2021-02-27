Local volunteers with Keep Marshall Beautiful are banding together to tackle litter in Parker Creek, as part of the Keep Texas Waterways Clean program. Keep Marshall Beautiful will conduct a cleanup with the help of volunteers on Saturday, March 27.
Keep Texas Waterways Clean, the program supporting statewide community-based waterway cleanups, is brought to communities by H-E-B, Central Market and Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB). This program raises public awareness about the need for healthy waterways and provides great opportunities for community engagement.
“Keep Marshall Beautiful is committed to keeping our community and its waterways clean so we can protect and restore it for us and future generations. Participating in a waterway cleanup is one way that community members can do their part for the waters we all love and have a fun time outdoors with friends and family,” said Organization Spokesperson Mallori James.
“Waterways connect us to each other, to nature, and to future generations. It is wonderful to see so many people in Marshall and across Texas taking responsibility for improving their community environment,” said Suzanne Kho, KTB Executive Director. “We applaud the work of Keep Marshall Beautiful for their efforts on behalf of Texas waterways and the community.”
Volunteers can sign up online by going to the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook page and selecting the Parker Creek Cleanup event. Volunteers will clean up the area around Parker Creek near Planet Fitness from 8 a.m. to noon. KMB will provide clean up materials, but asks that volunteers wear masks and practice social distancing. For safety, KMB has limited volunteers to a total of 15 for this event. For more information connect with us on Facebook or by e-mailing Mallori James at james.mallori@marshalltexas.net.
For more information on waterway cleanups happening throughout the state, visit www.ktb.org.