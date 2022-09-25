Marshall High School senior Karen Montuerto spent her Saturday off of school alongside about 100 other volunteers as they picked up litter along the streets of Marshall as part of the Keep Marshall Beautiful organization's annual fall sweep event.
"I'm in the Interact Club and originally came out here for selfish reasons to earn community service hours for my college resume," Montuerto said Saturday. "But after coming out here and seeing volunteers of all ages, including elementary aged children who have no incentive other than to clean up their city, my motivations changed."
Montuerto was joined by fellow students from area schools, including East Texas Baptist University, as well as city officials including the Marshall mayor and councilmen and women and many others.
The volunteers broke into groups to cover 22 key areas of Marshall where litter is highly concentrated, Keep Marshall Beautiful Chair Cheryel Carpenter said Saturday.
"We're so thankful for our volunteers and partners including Republic, the City of Marshall and Lowes and in the future, we are asking our groups and their group captains to select an area of the city to adopt permanently by the end of the year. They will be responsible for continually keeping their adopted spot clean throughout the year," Carpenter said.
Carpenter said KMB is also currently in training with Keep Texas Beautiful to implement litter education programs at our local school districts, beginning with Karnack ISD in early 2023.
"Our litter education programs will teach about the dangers of litter, how it affects our quality of life, causes illness and presents a danger to our environment," she said. "Litter education goes well beyond beautification."
KMB hosts clean up events twice a year with its spring and fall sweeps and other events throughout the year.
"Next we will be working on the City of Marshall entrance signs," Carpenter said.
To join KMB or follow their events and efforts to clean up and beautify Marshall, follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KeepMarshallBeautiful.