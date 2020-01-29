Keep Marshall Beautiful board members met for the first time this year on Tuesday to plan for the upcoming year.
The group has five current members with two vacant seats on the board, with only two members serving again from the group’s 2019 board.
Members are joined by staff liaisons Wes Morrison, Community and development director, and Mallori James, cultural and tourism director.
During the meeting the group selected members for chair, which went to Cory Owen, vice chair, which went to Nita Wiley and secretary, which went to veteran member Ashli Dansby.
The group also outlined last year’s accomplishments, and how they can best grow from those changes.
One accomplishment pointed out by Morrison was the group officially reaching affiliate status in August 2019.
With the group officially affiliated with both Keep Texas Beautiful and therefore Keep America Beautiful, Morrison said that the board has more legitimacy in the community.
“When I was able to tell people about our official affiliation during the raffle last year, as soon as they heard Keep America Beautiful there was no hesitation handing over donations,” Morrison said, referencing one of the fundraising efforts made by the group during the 2019 Wonderland of Lights.
The News Messenger previously reported that requirements to affiliation included establishing and maintaining a local citizen based organization; participating in one litter prevention, beautification, community improvement or waste reduction program annually; attending an annual training session; and submitting an annual report.
Morrison said that these aspects need to continue to be a focus for the group heading into 2020, including participation in Keep Texas Beautiful’s annual Fall Sweep and the nationwide Great American Clean Up event.
This year’s Fall Sweep event will be broken down into three months, from March through May, with each month’s event focusing on water ways, street cleaning or parks and trails.
The group also discussed potential actions they want to focus on in 2020, including looking at expanding educational projects, ways to get more brand recognition and ways to prevent littering within the community.
Potential upcoming educational projects include partnering with local schools to hold an art competition that will allow them to teach school age children about the importance of keeping the community trash free.
The group also looked at potentially purchasing cigarette bud receptacles and trash bins with the groups logo on it to promote their name and work to keep Marshall trash free.
Board members also expressed interest in working with local law enforcement regarding code enforcement and litter prevention in Marshall.
The group voted to meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m.
The next meeting is planned for Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Meetings are open to the public.