Keep Marshall Beautiful, the city of Marshall and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce awarded one residential and one commercial property as the August Beautification Award winners.
Ronald and Lajoyce Mcmillan of 1205 University were selected as the August residential beautification award winners. They were recognized for the beautiful landscaping in their yard which city communication representative Jasmine Rios said that they take pride in keeping a tidy and attractive.
“We wish to thank them for helping Keep Marshall Beautiful. What a great example y’all are to our community,” Rios said.
The group also recognized Comfort Suites at 5204 E. End Blvd South as the August commercial property beautification award winner.
“You’ve got to check out their gorgeous landscaping! Lush plants, flowers, and a well-manicured lawn make this hotel an obvious choice for this award,” Rios said, “Thank you to Comfort Suites for helping us to Keep Marshall Beautiful!”
The beautification awards were started in April this year, and recognize residential and commercial properties in the city limits of Marshall which have shown dedication to keeping Marshall beautiful through continued beautification or improvements of their property or business.
Every month from April to December, KMB and their partners will award a residential and commercial property owner for the beautification efforts made to their home or business.
Wining properties are selected by a group of judges from the organizations based on nominations by the community. Monthly award winning properties will be provided with a framed certificate at a city council meeting, a sign will be placed in the yard of the winner for the duration of the month, and a picture with a caption will be published in the Marshall News Messenger as well as on social media.
At the conclusion of the season, the committee will select one residential and one commercial property to award the residential and commercial Beautification of the Year Award.
The winner of the year will be recognized at the first city council meeting of the New Year, followed by an announcement published in the local newspaper and social media.
To nominate a residential or commercial property for this award, email keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com, by phone at (903) 935-4417, or by private message on the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook page.