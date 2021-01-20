East Texas’ elite drill team, the Kilgore College Rangerettes are gearing up to perform in today’s virtual Presidential Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The Rangerettes will be high steppin’ in the Presidential Inauguration’s virtual parade with festivities set to begin at 10 a.m. The Parade Across America and other inaugural activities will be streamed on BidenInaugural.org/watch.
The Rangerettes announced their participation in the inauguration late Tuesday after receiving confirmation from Biden's inaugural committee.
"We are honored to represent Kilgore College, Texas and the United States of America tomorrow in the virtual Inaugural Parade," the Rangerettes shared on their Instagram page. "Thank you @bideninaugural for allowing the Kilgore College Rangerettes to be a part of this historic event. Join us and so many others as we Parade Across America."
The Rangerettes also performed at President Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball in 2017, as well as the inaugural balls for President George W. Bush in 2001 and 2005 and for President Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013.