The Marshall Knights of Columbus Council, No. 1422, continued their biannual tradition of raising a new American flag at the complex outside of Marshall High School Dec. 6.
The Knights host one of the two ceremony’s every year near Dec. 7 in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“This is really a big deal,” said Travis Keeney, a member of the Knights. “The flag is often the very first thing people will see as they come into Marshall.”
This year marks the 78th anniversary of the attacks, which killed 2,043 Americans in 1941.
The project was started years ago by retired school teacher Diane Seal.
Keeney said that Seal would see the flag every day when she went to work, and grew concerned when she noticed the flag was worn.
When Seal was unable to find anyone in the community willing to take responsibility of replacing the flag she took it upon herself to purchase a new one for the complex according to Keeney.
“She saw there was a need and no one was really reaching out to help her,” Keeney said. “But she was not willing to let the flag just sit there.”
Seal then worked to partner with other organizations in Marshall, including the Knights, to set up a biannual replacement of the flag.
The flag is 20-foot-by-30-foot and is about $700 to replace each time.
Keeney said that the Knights became interested in the project early, likely because a member of the Knights at that time was a survivor of Pearl Harbor.
Marshall native, Cecil Hollingshead, who served as U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer at Pearl Harbor was present at the base during the attack.
Hollingshead has since passed away. Before he passed Keeney said that he was able to visit the site of the attack again, which he had not seen since 1941.
At 96 years old Hollingshead traveled with his family to Hawaii to visit the sight on the 75th anniversary of the attack.
“We have a very personal connection as an organization to this event,” Keeney said. “It is important to us that we remember all of the men and women who were victims of this attack.”
After his return Keeney said that Hollingshead passed away the day after his trip.
“It is amazing that he was able to make it back, after 75 years he was able to see the sight and the museum honoring this tragedy that he lived through,” Keeney said.
During the ceremony on Friday the Knights were joined by members of the Sons of Union Veterans.
Fifth grade Travis Elementary School student TJ Hinnigan, who is also a member of the Sons of Union Veterans, started the Pledge of Allegiance during the event.
The Sons also honored the Marshall School Board and the Knights of Columbus during the event for their continued dedication to replacing the flag.
Maintenance workers then worked to lower the old flag at the complex, assisted by the Knights of Columbus.
The Knights took custody of the old American flag, folding it properly before the group can dispose of the flag correctly.
“It matters a lot because by doing this we show that in our little town of Marshall we take pride in the flag and we respect what the flag stands for,” Keeney said.