It’s going to be a good Christmas for children in Marion County, thanks to the Krewe of Hebe and their annual Casino Night fundraiser for the Marion County Toys for Tots program.
The Krewe of Hebe, which is known for hosting thousands of guests each Fat Tuesday for the Jefferson Mardi Gras celebration, also knows how to make sure children in the county have a good time during Christmas by raising money to purchase gifts for those in need.
“We want to make sure all of our kids have a positive Christmas experience, by making sure everyone has something to open on Christmas morning,” Krewe of Hebe Board President and Marion County Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator Amanda Turner said on Friday.
The Krewe is now in its third year of managing the Marion County Toys for Tots program, which is made possible by its annual fundraiser Casino Night.
This year’s Casino Night is themed “Viva Las Vegas,” and the Krewe hopes it’s bigger than ever.
“We’ve been thinking about expanding our numbers this year, depending on how much we can raise during Casino Night,” Turner said. “We usually serve children ages 3 to 12 and if we can, we’d like to expand that to serve children from infancy to 14 years old.”
Casino Night is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Jefferson Visitors and Transportation Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.
“We will have a steak dinner made by Lyle Spellings and desserts made by Pinky Ma’s,” Turner said. “R&K Distributors will provide the drinks, and after 5 attire is requested, which can include anything from jeans and boots to cocktail dresses and suits.”
DJ Mikie Lee will serve as the emcee and entertainer, and a silent and live auction will help the Krewe raise money for children’s Christmas gifts, as well as the Casino’s gaming tables.
“We will have Texas Hold ‘em, Blackjack, a Roulette table and others,” she said. “Our live and silent auctions will have a wide range of items, including gift certificates to shops, restaurants, spa days, a Backwood firepit valued at $450 and much more.”
For the live auction, guests will be able to cash out their winning chips from the casino for real money to be used for the auction.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will run from about 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The casino’s gaming tables will open after dinner at 7:30 p.m., with the silent and live auctions to follow later.
Any attendee who brings a new, unwrapped toy valued at more than $10 will receive $50 worth of game chips.
Tickets to the event are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight guests and include $100 in chips per person, as well as the steak dinner. A sponsorship table can be purchased for eight guests for $500 and a company logo on a banner, steak dinner for the guests and $200 in chips per guest. For those who wish to skip the dinner and just hit the gaming tables, tickets can be purchased to enter the event at 8:30 p.m. for $35 per person or $65 per couple and includes $100 in chips per person.
For more information about the event, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/496231187603147/
To purchase tickets to the event or request a form for Marion County Toys for Tots application, contact Turner at (817) 291-1969. To donate an item for the silent or live auctions, contact Richard Turner at (903) 720-8265.
The Krewe is hoping the community will come out and support Casino Night like never before, in order to help them purchase more gifts for more children this Christmas.
“We provide gifts for more than 350 children each year,” Turner said. “Forms to participate in Toys for Tots will be going home with students next week, or families may contact me to get a form. We will collect the money raised from Casino Night and go purchase gifts for every child on our list, then come back and sort the presents out and parents will come pick them up a few days before Christmas.”