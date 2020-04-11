When students return to campus at Wiley College following the COVID-19 pandemic, their new food pantry that opened last month will have several more supplies stuffed in it, thanks to a recent donation from Kroger.
Kroger, a leading grocery provider with a location in Marshall donated $10,000 to the Wiley College Food Pantry recently, according to university officials on Thursday.
The new student Food Pantry, which is part of the “Wiley Cares Initiative,” opened last month to help students stay fed in between the three meals they receive per day in the university’s cafeteria.
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said while the on campus cafeteria does a great job of feeding students three meals a day during the week and two meals on Saturday and Sunday, the university understands some students are still struggling to meet their nutritional needs in between those meals.
“We also know we service a population that as challenges,” he said. “They come to us on federal financial aid. Eighty-seven percent of our students are Pell eligible which means they have a zero expected family contribution. I think our responsibility is not just about educating students but about the wholeness of them. We thought we would do what any reasonable Christian would do and that is look after our brothers and sisters.”
The Wildcat Pantry was created in direct response to the need to fight hunger and the lack of nutritional items among the student population. The objective is to address hunger needs and to raise awareness around nutritional values, especially as experienced by low-income college students. The Wiley Cares Wildcat Pantry aspires to provide free food to any student in need.
“We are proud to partner with Wiley College as they serve their neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity during this unprecedented time,” said April Martin, manager of corporate relations, Kroger Dallas Division. “Through our Zero Hunger/Zero Waste initiative, Kroger has an ongoing commitment to help fight hunger in the communities we serve, but our most urgent mission is to be here for our communities when they need us most.”
Kroger has nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states and ranks as one of the world’s largest retailers.
The Wiley Cares Wildcat Pantry promotes healthy living by providing stigma-free immediate food assistance on campus. The Wildcat Pantry offers free essential non-perishable food items, refrigerated goods, creative recipes, and healthcare information, cleaning supplies and toiletries for Wiley students.
Students will be served on a first come first serve basis and must visit the Food Pantry’s website to go through a qualification process.
The Food Pantry consists of snack foods, microwaveable dinners, milk, bottled water, frozen foods and breakfast foods.
The university will also seek community partnerships in the future to keep the Food Pantry stocked and full for students in need.
The Food Pantry is just one part of Wiley College’s new “Wiley Cares Initiative,” which kicked off in late 2019 as part of a broader effort to make the Marshall university the most affordable HBCU in the U.S.
The multi-tiered campaign is set to change not only how the university operates in regards to tuition and student debt, but also seeks to change the culture on campus to provide a more well rounded graduate and college experience, Felton said.
The campaign includes about a 20 percent tuition reduction which will go into effect in the fall, the Food Pantry and micro-grants for students, and a reclamation initiative for students who have previously dropped out.
“After 18 months being on the ground and officially a year (as university president), we’ve done environmental scans and looked at our students and tried to figure out exactly how we could service them better on several fronts — their academic experience, enrichment, then the elephant in the room is really student debt, poverty for first generation students,” Felton said previously. “All of these things really touch attrition or matriculation and over the course of the year, in concert with the board, we have been trying to figure out how do we reduce the amount of prohibitors from student success and retention.”
Students interested in qualifying for the Food Pantry should follow the registration procedure on the website at www.wileyc.edu/foodpantry