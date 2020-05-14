Staff Reports
KSLA announced today that it is moving frequencies June 23.
That means viewers who watch TV for free with an over the air antenna need to make a plan to rescan their TVs to continue watching the station.
Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held an auction of broadcast airwaves to provide more channels for wireless internet broadband services.
KSLA did not participate in the auction, however, the FCC is requiring this station and nearly 1,000 others nationwide to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless internet services
“We’ve been a part of this community for 66 years, and we know that our viewers rely on us for critical breaking news and severe weather alerts, along with the very best in sports and entertainment. That’s not going to change,” said Sacha Purciful, Vice President and General Manager of KSLA.
“Our goal is to make this transition as easy as possible on our viewers to ensure they can keep watching the programs they love, such as NCIS, Survivor, and 60 Minutes,” he added.
To rescan June 23, select “scan” or “autotune” on the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.
Instructions are usually available by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on the remote control. This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number viewers know will not change.
Stay tuned to KSLA for more information or visit the station’s website at www.ksla.com/rescan.
Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services, and those who watch KSLA through a cable or satellite service do not need to rescan – the service providers will do it for their customers