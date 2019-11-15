HALLSVILLE — East Texas ladies looking for a fun night of fellowship and shopping in one of the area’s most scenic venues can take part in the upcoming second annual Le Femme II: Ladies Night Out event set for Nov. 22 at Walker’s Mill Vineyard in Hallsville.
Hallsville’s winery and event center, Walkers Mill Vineyard, hosted the first Le Femme ladies night event last November and this year’s event is set to have more than triple the number of local vendors for the Christmas shopping extravaganza.
The ladies not only get to shop some of the best local businesses and vendors in East Texas, they get to do so in one of the area’s most picturesque settings.
“This event is going to be much bigger than last year’s event,” Walker’s Mill Vineyard Special Events Coordinator Hayley Smith said on Thursday. “We wanted to make this year’s event bigger and really maximize the space we have here in our event barn. We also wanted to give our customers a variety of local vendors to choose from so it will be a true, one stop shop event for Christmas.”
Smith said vendors from Deep Relief Massage, Edible Art, Defining Grace Boutique, Street Licious, Blissful Baskets, and many more will be on site for the event, offering holiday gifts for men, women and children.
“You can get stocking stuffers, presents for teachers, gift baskets for men, women or children,” Smith said. “We will also have raffle drawings throughout the event for a free massage, gift cards, and the top raffle prize is a four hour venue rental of the event barn at Walker’s Mill Vineyard for an event scheduled Monday through Thursday. The prize is valued at $3,000 and excludes other fees.”
There will also be a complimentary bar at the shopping event offering up three delicious drinks, including martinis, frozen margaritas and sangria.
DJ Ben Weinert of BK Entertainment will be on the outdoor porch area with music.
“Our biggest goal is to get people out to the venue to let people know we are there and we are also very big on supporting local vendors,” Smith said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Tickets to the event are $15 each and include one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets are available for purchase at $1 each with a limit of five additional tickets per person.
The vineyard, owned and operated by Hallsville couple Adriana and Art Strahan, was originally constructed for their daughter’s wedding in 2016.
The couple now run the vineyard and event venue and have it open to the public.
In addition to the two story barn, complete with a kitchen, restrooms, deck and two balconies, the property also boasts a scenic walking trail through East Texas’ towering pines and a pond.
“Our event center is here for more than just bridal rentals,” Adriana said. “We also host corporate events, birthdays, family get-togethers and events like tonight. We’ve hosted a team building event for LeTourneau University, an event for East Texas Credit Union, and we had the debutantes here. The barn has a capacity for 350 people.”
Adriana said the Hallsville community has embraced the vineyard, but she and her husband want it to be so much more than just a business.
“Before anything, this is a ministry for us,” Adriana said. “We want our faith to shine through in everything we do here.”
For those interested in enjoying dinner or brunch at Walkers Mill, the vineyard is located at 13983 FM 449 in Hallsville and can be reached by phone at 903-619-0012.
To find out more information about the vineyard, visit its website at www.walkersmill.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/walkersmill.