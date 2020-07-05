UNCERTAIN — The flags were flying high on Caddo Lake Saturday as lake goers gathered for the annual Uncertain Independence Day Floating Parade.
About a dozen boats lined up on the waters in their patriotic themed and decorated boats while folks gathered along the shore line at Johnson’s Ranch Marina to cheer them on.
Tildon Gillum emceed the event and provided live musical entertainment while vendors sold hot dogs, hamburgers and sno-cones.
Men dressed up in their finest female attire for the annual Miss Uncertain Pageant and the evening was followed up by fireworks over the Cypress filled waters of the lake.
The next floating parade set to hit Caddo Lake will be in December for the annual Christmas Floating Parade.