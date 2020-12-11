JEFFERSON — Campers to Lake O’ the Pines’ Brushy Creek Campground on Thursday were stringing lights and putting up Christmas decorations to prepare for the first ever Christmas Wonderland Campsite Light Tour hosted by the Friends of Lake O’ the Pines nonprofit.
The festive campers were preparing for this weekend’s drive through tour which calls on campers to decorate a Christmas campsite at Brushy Creek Campground, in exchange for free lodging, in an effort to promote the first Christmas Wonderland Drive Through tour.
“We come pretty regularly to Lake O’ the Pines,” Debbie Keith of Spring Hill, Louisiana said Thursday while her husband Elvis “Butch” Keith strung Christmas lights on their camper.
“We live to visit Jefferson and we have relatives that live in Diana,” she said. “This time, we came to visit Jefferson’s Candlelight Tour of Homes and camp here for the Christmas drive through tour.”
The last time the Keiths were at Brushy Creek Campground was in the spring of 2018 when a tornado ripped through the campground, causing trees to fall on the Keiths’ camper and connected truck while they slept inside. Thankfully, the couple wasn’t harmed and they’re back at the campground to create new, Christmastime memories.
“We loaded up the extra Christmas decorations that we didn’t put up at home. We thought it’d be something fun to do this weekend,” Debbie said.
The nonprofit Friends of Lake O’ the Pines organization, which formed last year, seeks to enhance the look and experience of one of East Texas’ most popular lakes and they hope to do that by harnessing the warmth of Christmas.
The drive through tour, held in conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers at Lake O’ the Pines, is offering free camping to folks in exchange for the campers creating an elaborately lit and decorated campsite that will be part of the drive through Christmas Wonderland tour for guests.
No reservations will be taken, instead it will be first come, first served on the campsites and trailers and tents are welcomed.
The campsite tour is set to run through Dec. 13 at Brushy Creek Campground and as of late Thursday, plenty of available campsites remained open for renting.
In exchange for the free camp site, campers will be required to create a fully lit and fully decorated campsite for both Friday and Saturday nights. While tents are welcome, each tent must be elaborately decorated and lighted.
Since some tent sites do not have electricity hookups, campers might need to bring their own generators. Each RV site has electric hookup. Campers must provide their own extension cords and any other needed supplies for decorating.
Campers must have their site lit and decorated by Friday afternoon. The park gatehouse opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
Campers are asked to stay lit up through Dec. 13 to allow full drive through tours for guests both nights.
Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated camp sites and to the campsite that produces the best decorated water safety theme.
To find more information about the event or for further instructions, visit the Friends of Lake O’ the Pines website at www.friendsoflotp.com or call 903-665-2336.
Guests can also visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/217345486479530/