LAKE O' THE PINES — It's time to bait those hooks and cast your reels for the 21st annual Kids Fish Day at Lake O' the Pines, hosted by the Lake O' the Pines Chamber of Commerce.
Sponsored by the Pine Cone Fishing Club, the Lake O' the Pines Chamber of Commerce, and supported by community volunteers and other local businesses, the event offers children in the area a chance to learn how to fish or show off their already honed fishing skills.
draws hundreds of young girls & boys, ages 2 to 16, and accompanying adults from surrounding states.
Registration begins at 8:00 am, and after bank fishing for three hours, from 9:00 until Noon, the kids proudly bring in their big catches of Bass, Bluegill, Red Ear, Stripers, Catfish, yes, even turtles, some weighing less than the digital scales can register but are logged in regardless.
Trophies will be awarded to five different age groups for the most substantial total weight of a stringer, but the real cash prizes go to the top three biggest fish.
Tackle, live bait, snacks, drinks, and hotdogs are all furnished totally free to all participants and their accompanying adults. Also, A FREE GIFT is given to each of the first 300 kids to register!