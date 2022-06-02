JEFFERSON — It’s time to bait those hooks for the Lake O’ the Pines Chamber of Commerce’s 23rd annual “Kids Fish Free Day” at Lake O’ the Pines.
The fishing event will be held at 8 a.m. June 4 at the Hurricane Creek Recreation Area, located at 5799 Texas 43 in Jefferson.
Community volunteers will be on hand Saturday to help children, aged 2 to 16 years old, to fish for free for the day. No license is needed, and guests can always fish recreationally without a license on the first Saturday of June each year, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife.
“This opportunity exists so that more people can try fishing for the first time,” the organization said. “If you already have your license, thank you for your support. Please consider inviting a friend or family member to join you.”
Saturday’s event will begin with registration at 8 a.m. Bank fishing will continue from 9 a.m. until noon, and then the children will bring their catches for a weigh-in and trophies.
Trophies will be awarded to five different age groups for the most substantial total weight of a stringer. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three biggest fish.
Tackle, live bait, snacks, drinks, and hotdogs are all furnished free to all participants and their accompanying adults. A free gift is also given to each of the first 300 children to register for the event.
To learn more about the event, visit the Lake O’ the Pines Chamber of Commerce website at www.lakeothepines.com.