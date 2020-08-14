The Regional Planning and Environmental Center of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced the approval of the Lake O’ the Pines Shoreline Management Plan, made possible by the input of the public.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers thanks you for your involvement and interest with the revision of the Lake O’ the Pines Shoreline Management Plan, officials said in a statement. “Public and stakeholder input was vital in developing a plan that balances the needs of the project and the natural and cultural resources with the needs of the public.”
The Shoreline Management Plan hadn’t been revised since 1978. The lake area extends throughout portions of Marion, Harrison, Upshur, Morris, Camp and Titus counties.
According to the Corps of Engineers, the purpose of the Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) is to establish policies and set guidelines by which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages certain private development and use of public lands and waters along the shoreline of Lake O’ the Pines.
“Lake O’ the Pines is managed to protect, conserve, and sustain natural and cultural resources, especially environmentally sensitive resources, and provide outdoor recreation opportunities that complement overall project purposes for the benefit of present and future generations,” the U.S. Corps of Engineers noted.
The entity held four public meetings during the course of revising the plans. Scoping meetings were held last May in Jefferson and Longview, with a crowd of 42 and 32 people in attendance, respectively.
Additionally, the Corps of Engineers held two final draft release public meetings November in Jefferson and Longview with 14 and 11 people attending, respectively.
“Changes to the shoreline designation were a result of historical uses, changes in federal regulations, and public input, as well as alignment with the 2019 Lake O’ the Pines Master Plan,” officials said.
“The primary policy and management changes to SMP are due to changes in Public Law or
Engineer Regulation since the implementation of the plan, changes in land use classifications with the Master Plan update, and adopting specific dock and vegetation alteration criteria that have been in use for years” officials added.
The plan notes that objectives of the SMP are to administer all shoreline management actions to achieve a balance between permitted private uses and protection of natural resources and environmental quality for general public use.
Additional objectives include:
- to manage and protect shoreline under jurisdiction of the Chief of Engineers;
- to establish, conserve, and maintain sustainable natural resources, including fish and wildlife habitat, and promote environmental sustainability and aesthetic quality;
- to promote a reasonably safe and healthful environment for project visitors;
- to provide pedestrian access to project lands and waters while maintaining the shoreline for general public use;
- to manage private use of public property to the degree necessary to gain maximum benefits to the public;
- to encourage boat owners to moor their boats at commercial marinas, utilize dry storage off project lands, or to trailer their boats to commercial or public launching ramps.
The Lake O’ the Pines revised finalized and approved Shoreline Management Plan can be found on the US Army Corps of Engineers website at: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/About/Lakes-and-Recreation-Information/Shoreline-Management-Plan/.