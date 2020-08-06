Harrison County is the true owner of Peter Whetstone Square, a survey of the courthouse grounds found, according to volunteer courthouse manager Richard Anderson.
Anderson presented the findings Wednesday at the county commissioners meeting. The survey was requested by county commissioners after the presentation of the City of Marshall’s new downtown revitalization plan in November 2019.
Among a number of other changes, the new plan presented by City Manager Mark Rohr would alter the east side of the Harrison County courthouse, turning the parking lot into a green space that would include an outdoor stage area and a splash pad.
The question of whether or not the city has the right to the land, and therefore to create this project, was raised after the initial presentation.
County Judge Chad Sims said that he asked the Harrison County Industrial Development Authority (HCIDA) Board to fund the land survey and help the county determine the official owners of the property.
Eight 4-inch brass survey markers were installed this past month around the courthouse square, and will designate the official corners and property boundaries of the square, owned by the county.
Anderson said during his presentation that his research into the ownership of the grounds went back to 1841, with Peter Whetstone. After searching through decades of records, he said he was able to find definitive proof that the land was only given to the county.
“We know who owns the property now, and shouldn’t have any issues in the future,” Sims said.
The determination means that city officials will have to get approval from Harrison County before going forward with its planned downtown revitalization plan.
Anderson added that these changes would require a State Antiquities Landmark (SAL) permit that would need to be applied for by Harrison County to the Texas Historical Commission.
Other Items
Additionally, commissioners approved the acceptance of a donation of $10,000 by Major General Vernon B Lewis Jr. for the purchase of Watch Guard Vista HD Body Cameras, as well as the actual purchase of the body cameras.
“Last year we had a tremendous amount of donations and it looks like we are still getting them,” Sims said. “Thank you to everyone in the community and Mr. Lewis for this donation.”