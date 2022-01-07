Traffic on the U.S. 59 bridge over Interstate 20 in Marshall is now restricted to one lane in each direction in preparation for the demolition of northbound lanes and the eventual raising of the bridge.
The TxDOT project will raise the bridge from around 16 feet to a 19-foot clearance over I-20 to comply with state regulations for highways with high rates of freight traffic. Demolition of northbound lanes will begin on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 9 and last until Monday morning, TxDOT said.
“The northbound lanes will be taken down piece by piece and then new lanes will be built,” said Marshall area engineer Wendy Starkes. “As that workis being done, U.S. 59 traffic will use the southbound lanes over Interstate 20 and be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane during that time.”
Construction is expected to last for approximately 28 months. Crews will rebuild northbound lanes following demolition, then demolish and rebuild southbound lanes in a second phase, allowing for traffic to continue to use the road during construction.