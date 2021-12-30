Traffic on the U.S. 59 bridge over Interstate 20 in Marshall will be restricted to one lane in each direction on Jan. 3 in preparation for the demolition of northbound lanes and the eventual raising of the bridge.
The TxDOT project will raise the bridge from around 16 feet to a 19-foot clearance over I-20 to comply with state regulations for highways with high rates of freight traffic. Demolition of northbound lanes will begin on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 9 and last until Monday morning, TxDOT said.
“The northbound lanes will be taken down piece by piece and then new lanes will be built,” said Marshall area engineer Wendy Starkes. “As that work is being done, U.S. 59 traffic will use the southbound lanes over Interstate 20 and be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane during that time.”
The bridge is not undergoing demolition for any structural issues and has been cleared for traffic use by TxDOT.
Construction is expected to last for approximately 28 months. Crews will rebuild northbound lanes following demolition, then demolish and rebuild southbound lanes in a second phase, allowing for traffic to continue to use the road during construction.
The project faced some rain delays last week, pushing back the date for traffic restrictions and demolition by about a week, Heather Deaton, TxDOT Atlanta District public information officer, said.