Early voting for the March 7 city, schools and special constitutional amendment elections will continue this week.
Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette, in summing up turnout through last Thursday, said more turnout was needed. Only 544 people voted on Thursday.
“Get informed, then come out and vote,” he added.
Polling sites that will be open for voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2 and May 3 are:
- the Harrison County Elections Office at 415 E. Burleson St.
- Waskom Sub-Courthouse at 450 W. Texas Ave.
- Gold Hall Community Center at 101 E. Elm St.
- Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community St.
- GW Carver School/Anointing Grace Ministries at 2302 Holland St.
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview.
On Election Day, Saturday, May 7, polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Blvd. South, Waskom Sub-Courthouse, GW Carver School/Anointing Grace Ministries, Gold Hall Community Center, Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Harleton Community Center, TJ Taylor Community Center at 15642 State Highway 134 in Karnack, and Harrison County Emergency Services District No. 9 at 130 FM Road 451 in Elysian Fields.
On the Ballot
For the May 7 election cycle, the elections office is assisting with the conducting of five city and school elections, plus the special constitutional amendment election.
Entities holding elections are: City of Marshall, City of Longview, Waskom ISD, New Diana ISD and Ore City ISD for the May 7 city and school elections.
Vying in the contested District 5 race in the City of Marshall election are candidates Ken Moon, Veronique Ramirez and Reba Godfrey.
Candidates vying in the Waskom ISD Board-at-Large race are: Jarrad Maxwell, Danny Cox, Dane Loyd and Linda Bond. Voters in that area will have the choice of voting for none, one or two candidates.
Running in the Ore City ISD trustees race are: Megan Leath, Tracy Copeland Berryman, Bobby Byrd and Virginia Harris. Voters for that specific race can vote for none, one, two or three candidates.
For the New Diana ISD school bond election, voters there will vote whether they are for or against two options proposed by the school district that will increase property taxes. Proposition A reads: “the issuance of $23,210,000 of bonds for school facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.” Proposition B reads: “the issuance of $550,000 of bonds by the New Diana Independent School District for tennis courts and a softball field press box and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on bonds.”
For the City of Longview election, voters there will vote in favor or against the issuance of $45,600,000 of bonds by the City of Longview for the purpose of funding all or a portion of the city’s unfunded, accrued liability to the Longview Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.
For the constitutional amendment election, according to the proclamation issued by Gov. Abbott, this special election will be held statewide for the purpose of adopting or rejecting the two constitutional amendments proposed by two joint resolutions, as submitted by the 87th Texas Legislature’s second-called session as well as the third-called session.
The following propositions will be voted on:
- Proposition No.1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
Proposition No. 2: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”