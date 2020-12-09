The Marshall City Council will consider approval of two ordinance regarding the 2020 annual budget during Thursday’s council meeting, the last meeting of 2020.
Councilmembers will vote to potentially amend the 2020 annual budget to appropriate funds for projects previously approved by the city council, as well as consider approval of amending the budget to provide for year-end adjustments in a number of departments.
Additionally, councilmembers will consider the second reading of an ordinance that would amend Chapter 14, Garbage, Trash, and Weeds of the Code of Ordinances, revising the schedule of refuse rates, providing for monthly charges and establishing an effective date of Jan. 1, 2021.
The Marshall Housing Authority will also present to the council during the meeting, requesting the city waive payment of amounts due to the city of Marshall as Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) for years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Councilmembers will get the chance to consider, deliberate and act upon the housing authorities request during the meeting.
Additionally, Main Street Manager Rachel Chapman will present councilmembers with additional applications from local small businesses for the Small Business Grant Program created by the city to help combat the affects of COVID-19 on local businesses.
Councilmembers will also consider approval of the Interlocal Agreement with the East Texas Council of Governments for Transportation Services (GoBus) and a contract extension with ChemPro Services, Inc. for 2021 during the meeting.
Director of the Public Works Department Eric Powell will also present to councilmembers on potential financing for a new backhoe for the department.
Councilmembers will also consider a report regarding a a check received from AEP/SWEPCO, in the amount of $13,350, for the city’s participation in the 2020 AEP/SWEPCO Load Management Program as well as an update on the current state of the Municipal Court in Marshall.
Finally, city manager Mark Rohr will present to councilmembers for their approval appointments and reappointments to the various city boards, commissions, and committees along with two potential appointments to the Marshall Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.
This meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.