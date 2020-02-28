Today is the last day of early voting in the March 3 Primary Election.
Polls will be open in Harrison County, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at all eight early voting sites, which includes the main elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St.
“Curbside service is available at most locations,” noted Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
On Wednesday, 515 people braved the cold to turn out to vote.
On Thursday, a total of 454 had voted in person, that day, for the Republican Primary; 165 had voted in person for the Democratic Primary.
Overall, as of Thursday, 10 % of the more than 44,000 registered voters in the county had turned out for early voting, said Robinette.
“We had a total of 4,612 check-in,” he said, noting that’s a cumulative turnout from the first day of early voting to the present.
“So that’s good,” he said, expounding that he hopes the numbers climb to at least 12 % or more today.
While voting is available at all early voting sites today, constituents will only be allowed to vote in their home precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, March, 3.
“If they are not sure what precinct they are in, the home precinct can be found on your voter card on the left half, just above your name and address in the middle box,” Robinette advised.
Another important thing to remember is: “There is no voting at the elections office on Election Day.”
Early voting branch locations are: Waskom Sub-courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center, Woodland Hills Baptist Church, ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, Wiley College Pemberton Complex, T.J. Taylor Community Center, and the Main Elections Office.
For this cycle, Robinette reminds voters they must pick a ballot since this is the Primary, an election that occurs before the November general election, allowing voters to select candidates who will run on each respective party’s ticket.
“Since this is a Primary, a voter must choose which party ballot they want,” Robinette stressed.
Besides candidates, there are 11 propositions on the Democratic ballot and 10 propositions on the Republican ballot.
“The Propositions on each ballot are different and reflect the items of concern to each party,” said Robinette.
PROPOSITIONS
According to the Republican Party of Texas website, texasgop.org, the propositions on the Republican ballot is an opinion poll of Republican voters and not a policy referendum.
“When you vote YES or NO, you are telling us what you think should happen. You are not voting to make a law but merely saying YES you agree or NO you do not agree with the statement,” the party’s website states.
According to the Democratic Party of Texas website, texasdemocrats.org, the propositions on the Democratic Primary ballot are the party’s Bill of Rights.
“Our Texas Bill of Rights will be voted on by Texans in the Democratic Primary Election and will guide our party, our campaigns, and our movement in the 2020 election,” the party stated.
The 11 propositions on the Democratic Primary Election ballot are:
COUNTY RACES
For the Republican Party Primary, there are two contested races for county seats. Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield is being challenged by local business owner, Robert Bryan, who is also a former Department Public Safety trooper.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin will face local educator, Rodney Blackwell.
Incumbents who are uncontested are: Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, Pct. 4 JP Nancy George, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, and Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall.
Republican B.J. Fletcher and Democrat George Gill will face off for the sheriff’s seat in the November General Election.
Gill is a longtime Marshall Police Department officer. Fletcher is the chief deputy at Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Brant Moore is uncontested on the Democratic ballot.
STATE
In the state races, State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, will run for re-election against Mark Williams, a Panola County rancher, for the State Representative District 9 seat in the Republican primary.
No one filed for that position in the Democratic primary.
Audrey Spanko, from Mineola, filed to run in the Democratic primary for State Senate District 1, which is currently held by Republican Bryan Hughes, who is running for re-election. Spanko and Hughes will face off in the general election in November.