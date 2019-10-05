The last day to register in the upcoming Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Elections is Monday, Oct. 7.
“I want to encourage people that aren’t registered to register,” said Deputy Clerk Kathy Duskey
Voters must be 18 years old by Election Day, a resident of the county, and a U.S. citizen.
“If they are a felon, they have completed everything and everything is adjudicated, they may register to vote,” said Deputy Clerk Kathy Duskey. “They can’t be on probation and all fines must be paid.”
Applicants can register at the Harrison County Elections Office at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
“They can come to the elections office any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday,” said Duskey.
Applications may also be found online at votetexas.gov.
“If they go to votetexas.gov and print out application, it must be postmarked Oct. 7,” said Duskey.
She advises applicants to fill the forms out legibly.
“If they’re unsure whether or not they’re registered to vote call the office, because if they’re registered once — unless they’ve’ moved, from one county to the other — they don’t need to re-register,” she informed.
Duskey said although turnout is historically low for the Constitution Amendments Election, the election is an important one. The elections office encourages constituents to exercise their right to vote.
“Voter turnout is encouraged on amendments because these amendments, whether they pass or fail, will impact their life whereas it can possibly be a law,” she said.
“Voter turnout is normally very low during the amendments election, but these are laws that will impact them for the rest of their life,” said Duskey.
For the Constitutional Amendment Election, voters will be voting on State of Texas Proposition 1, which is the constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time. Proposition 3 is the constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.
Proposition 3 is the constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated and unincorporated association income. Proposition 5 is the constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.
Proposition 6 is the constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. Proposition 7 is the constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.
Proposition 8 is the constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.
Proposition 9 is the constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.
Proposition 10 is the constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
Hallsville ISD Bond Election
The Elections Office is also facilitating the Hallsville ISD Bond Election. For that election, voters in Hallsville ISD will vote for or against Proposition A, which is the issuance of $55 million of bonds and levying the tax in payment thereof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds; or Proposition B, which is the issuance of $3 million of bonds to refund the district’s series 2014 Limited Tax Refunding Bond, and levying the tax in payment therof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds.
If the bond passes, it will be used to build a new west elementary school, performing arts center, junior high safety upgrades and other district-wide improvements, according to a written statement from the district.
Early voting is Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1.