Former Marshall Mayor Audrey Kariel joined the Texas State Historical Association in celebrating the life of Dr. Randolph B. “Mike” Campbell, a renowned historian and educator, who oversaw the Handbook of Texas and wrote numerous books spotlighting Harrison County.
Campbell, who served as the longtime history professor at the University of North Texas for more than five decades and as editor of the Handbook of Texas, died Aug. 13. A memorial service was held this past Saturday, Aug. 20.
“He was just a wonderful guy and he loved our county and wanted us to be as good as we could be,” said Kariel. “He was proud of us because he thought we had made a lot of good strides.”
Campbell, one of the state’s leading historians, was honored in Marshall in October 2016 with a special book signing of the reprint of his seminal book, “A Southern Community in Crisis.”
The book was the result of an extensive stay in Marshall as a young professor, researching Harrison County’s history before, during and immediately following the Civil War.
It was originally published by the Texas State Historical Association in 1983.
According to history buffs, Campbell’s book is still one of the most important works detailing the effects of the war on the community dominated by Southern plantation owners and which was once the home of more slaves than any other county in Texas.
Due to the book’s great demand, it was reprinted in 2016 and released in Marshall at an event held at Central Perks honoring Campbell all while giving a new audience a chance to learn about the county’s pertinent role in the state’s genesis.
“He chose to introduce it in Marshall, and we had a dinner at the Weisman Center,” Kariel recalled.
The fellow historian and former mayor said she was always intrigued by Campbell’s fascination with the history of Harrison County.
“He was from Virginia and he had a Virginian accent, and he was a professor of history at University of North Texas, and he was head of the department there. He was really active in the Texas State Historical Association, which is one of the oldest historical associations in Texas. He became the editor of the handbook. It’s wonderful and he did so many of those entries,” said Kariel.
“It’s a big deal and he chose to spend a lot of his professional career, studying Harrison County and writing books about us,” continued Kariel. “He was just a wonderful scholar.”
Kariel said that, through their mutual interest in history, Campbell became not only a good friend, but a mentor.
“We just all were serious historians,” she said. “We loved history, and it was our bond.”
“He just retired about a year ago. He was a very good friend of mine, and he kind of mentored me. I never went to school under him, but when I got into history I knew him,” said Kariel.
“He was so outstanding. I wish I could’ve taken some classes under him,” she chuckled, “because every time I heard him speak it was wonderful. But I didn’t ever get to do anything but listen to him lecture, but that was enough to know that I could count on his work for anything.
“He was just an excellent historian,” said Kariel.
Kariel said Campbell spent a lot of time learning about the county from the late Max Lale, a fellow historian, former city commissioner, Chamber of Commerce president and retired newspaper writer and publisher.
Lale was also a past president of the East Texas Historical Association, as well as the Texas State Historical Association.
“Max Lale was his mentor,” Kariel recalled. “When he was writing all those books about Harrison County, he would stay with Max and he would go down to our museum. I don’t know how many hours he would be at our museum. He loved our history, and I’ve discussed all that with him. We talked regularly.”
Reflecting on the indelible mark Campbell has made in documenting the history of the state, specifically Harrison County, Kariel expressed that he’ll be truly missed.
“I talked to him (the week before his passing) about Harrison County; and I just feel lost because certain things of that period that I needed help on it, he was just always there with help,” she said. “I miss him terribly. This is not a lost just for Marshall and Harrison County and Denton; it’s statewide.”
“His immense contribution to Texas is the most important thing,” said Kariel. “He loved Texas history; he immersed himself in it.”
In their tribute to Campbell, the Texas State Historical Association noted that in addition to his teaching, Campbell authored several foundational books on Texas history, including: A Southern Community in Crisis: Harrison County, Texas, 1850-1880 (2016), Gone to Texas: A History of the Lone Star State (2003), An Empire for Slavery: The Peculiar Institution in Texas, 1821-1865 (1989), and numerous other book chapters, articles and book reviews.
“In 2013, fellow historians assembled a collection of essays honoring Dr. Campbell’s wide-ranging interventions in the field, titled This Corner of Canaan: Essays in Honor of Randolph B. Campbell,” TSHA noted.
Describing him as one of the most prominent and influential members of the association, TSHA noted that Campbell served as president from 1993 to 1994 and as the association’s inaugural chief historian from 2008 to 2017.
“As chief historian, he oversaw the publication of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly and several special projects of the Handbook of Texas, including the Handbook of Civil War Texas, Handbook of African American Texas, and Handbook of Tejano History,” TSHA advised. “Campbell’s dedication to the Handbook of Texas continued throughout his career. Over the course of his prolific career, TSHA estimates that he individually authored dozens of original Handbook entries, revised hundreds of existing entries, and reviewed thousands of entries prior to their final publication online. The Association and the field of Texas history will continue to honor Dr. Campbell’s tireless work.”
Robert Bailey, former board member of the Harrison County Historical Museum, also reflected on the significant contributions of Campbell and what his works meant to the county.
Bailey said his contributions meant so much that he invited Campbell as a guest speaker for the opening of the newly renovated 1901 county courthouse museum.
“Some years ago when we had our reopening of the new museum, I was fortunate to get him to be one of our speakers,” said Bailey.
“After setting the date with him, he called me some weeks later and said he was working on a new project and wanted to know if he could use this as the topic of his remarks,” Bailey recalled. “Let’s say it turned out great as he told the story of Guy Shaw, a black Harrison County veteran that served in the Confederate Army back in the 1861-1865 War. Mr. Shaw and his wife are buried in the Antioch Cemetery in northeast Harrison County. Mr. Campbell’s presentation was well received as was the lively question and answer session afterwards.
“I will always be grateful that Mr. Campbell passed my way,” said Bailey.