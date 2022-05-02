The Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area law enforcement agencies, will honor fallen officers at the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service on May 11.
The service takes place at noon at Memorial City Hall, and it will be broadcast via Facebook Live for those who cannot attend.
This year, the names of 619 officers killed in the line of duty (319 fatalities were COVID-19-related) are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. These 619 officers include 472 officers who were killed during 2021, plus 147 officers who died in previous years, but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now, Carruth said.
“Lowering flags on Peace Officers Memorial Day is an appropriate way to show our respect for those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and to remember the family, friends and colleagues they left behind,” said Craig W. Floyd, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial chairman. “It also is an important reminder of the continued service and sacrifice of the 800,000 law enforcement officers who protect our communities and safeguard our democracy day in and day out.”
In 2021, 458 U.S. law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty; 84 of those deaths were in Texas. Of those 458 officers, 301 were confirmed COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 related fatalities were the single highest cause of law enforcement deaths in 2021. So far in the United States in 2022, 88 officers have died in the line of duty, according to information provided by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
Carruth said officers from across the state will be remembered during the ceremony for giving the ultimate sacrifice to serve the public. Everyone is invited to attend.