With one week left for early voting in the March 3 Primaries, the League of Women Voters is encouraging residents to take advantage of all early voting opportunities.
“The League of Women Voters reminds registered voters that voting early is easy,” the nonpartisan organization, based in Austin, stated in a press release. “The hours are convenient. There are fewer lines and voters may vote at any early voting polling location in their county.”
In Harrison County, early voting continues today through Friday, at the following branch locations: Waskom Sub-courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center, Woodland Hills Baptist Church, ESD #9 in Elysian Fields, Wiley College Pemberton Complex, T.J. Taylor Community Center, and the Main Elections Office.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., today through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
As of Sunday, 423 Harrison County voters had voted in the Democratic Primary, according to tally listed on the local elections office link on the county’s website. A total of 1,983 had voted in the Republican Primary.
The League of Women Voters encourage constituents to exercise their right to vote.
“This election is important,” League of Women Voters stressed. Texans will be voting on candidates that will make decisions that impact their everyday lives.”
The nonpartisan group offers a reputable nonpartisan Voters Guide to learn more about candidates in statewide races and the Party Propositions that are listed on the ballot.
According to League of Women Voters, voters can find information online at:
VOTE411.org — By entering an address, voters can compare candidates, find where to vote and print a personalized ballot with candidate choices.
www.LWVTexas.org — A printable pdf of statewide Voters Guides are provided in English and Spanish on this website.
Local voting and election information, including polling places, can also be found on the League of Women Voters website at https://my.lwv.org/texas/leagues-texas or the county’s website at www.harrisoncountytexas.org.
The printable voters guides can come in handy as voters are not allowed to use their phones to look up information while at the polling booth.
“Texas voters are not allowed to use their phones in the polling booth,” the League of Women Voters reminded. “They may take the League of Women Voters’ Voters Guide, a sample ballot marking their choices or their own personal notes into the voting booth.”
Local election administrators remind voters to bring a valid form of ID to vote. The seven forms of acceptable ID are: a driver’s license, US passport, US military photo ID, Texas Personal Identification card, a photo of a US citizenship certificate and a Texas Election Identification Certificate.
“If they do not have a photo ID or cannot reasonably obtain one, they may still vote upon signing a form and presenting an original copy of their Voter Registration Card, certified birth certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck with their name and address on it,” the League of Women Voters advised.
If anyone is prevented from voting, the entity urges to contact Election Protection through its website, https://866ourvote.org/, or by calling the Election Protection hotline at (866) 687-8683.
“Election Protection is working to advance and defend Texan’s right to vote,” the League stated.