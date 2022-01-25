With early voting in the March Primary Election fast approaching, the League of Women Voters of Texas wants to remind voters of some important deadlines, and new voting processes.
“The last day to register to vote for the 2022 Texas Primaries is January 31st,” LWV reminded.
Voters may check their voter registration status with their county voter registrar or online at votetexas.gov and click “Am I Registered”.
“There is a new voter registration application that eligible Texans may print, fill out and turn in to their county voter registrar to register to vote,” LWV noted.
Noting another new process, LWV said voters who are already registered to vote may now update their voter registration online, at https://txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager, if they moved within the state or have changed their name.
“The voter will need a Texas Drivers License or Personal Identification Card, their Social Security Number and Voter Registration Card VUID (Voter Unique Identifier) number,” LWV indicated. “Voters may find their VUID number on their voter registration card, by calling their County Voter Registrar or at votetexas.gov “Am I Registered?” by inputting in their name, county and date of birth.”
Another new process allows residents who apply for a Texas driver’s license to also apply to register to vote simultaneously.
“When Texans update their driver's license online, they may update their voter registration at the same time,” LWV said.
In addition to the voter registration deadline, LWV wants to remind voters of the Feb. 18 application deadline to vote by mail.
“January 1st was the first day Texans could apply to vote by mail in the 2022 elections,” the non-partisan organization informed. “Voters who are 65 or disabled and wish to vote by mail must apply every year. Voters who will be absent from the county during early voting and Election Day must apply for each election in which they want to vote by mail. The application deadline is February 18th for the Texas Primary Election.”
LWV noted that voters must use the new application for ballot by mail. The applications are available at the Harrison County Election Office, located at 415 East Burleson St., or can be downloaded in English or Spanish from the Texas Secretary of State’s website at votetexas.gov.
“Applications must be received (not postmarked) at your County Election Office by application deadline, which is February 18th for the Primary Election,” LWV indicated.
To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must be age 65 or older, sick or disabled, out of the county during early voting and Election Day, incarcerated or involuntary civil confinement but otherwise eligible to vote; or the newest eligibility requirement, which is you must be expecting birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.
LWV advises voters to read their applications thoroughly and provide their contact information, as counties may contact voters if there is an issue with their application or ballot, as part of new voting procedures.
“Look for a new vote by mail tracking system, which will be made available by the Texas Secretary of State,” LWV informed.
On the ballot:
For the local races, the Harrison County Republican Party primary has three contested races. County Clerk incumbent Liz Whipkey James, who is seeking her second term in office, is being challenged by Debra Hatfield.
In the Pct. 4 County Commissioner race, incumbent William “Jay” Ebarb, who is seeking his third term, will run against challenger JR Barrett.
For Republican Party chair incumbent Lee Lester is being challenged by former Marshall mayor, Ed Smith.
The Harrison County Democratic Party primary has two contested races. For the Democratic Party chair, incumbent Maxine Golightly is running against challenger Rhys Blavier.
For the office of Pct. 2 County Commissioner, incumbent Zephaniah Timmins, who is seeking his third term, is being challenged by Robert Earl Johnson III for the Democratic nomination. The winner in that race will face Republican challenger Chad Graff in the November election.