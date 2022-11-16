East Texas Baptist University welcomed ETBU retirees, Legacy of 1912 Society Members, and Endowed Scholarship Donors to campus Wednesday, Nov. 9 for the annual Legacy of 1912 Society Luncheon.
“This is one of my favorite days of the year and I cherish the opportunity to introduce scholarship donors, Legacy of 1912 Society Members, ETBU retirees, and current ETBU students to each other,” Vice President for Advancement Dr. Scott Bryant said to the attendees. “I have the privilege of visiting with our alumni on a regular basis. I frequently hear about their time on the Hill, and how donors impacted their lives and made it possible for them to be here as students. Our students are outstanding and the scholarships that our donors are providing help us make a great impact on their lives. Many of them could not be here without you, donors, so we are certainly appreciative of that and thankful for all that you have done.”
The Legacy of 1912 Society is comprised of alumni and friends who, through thoughtful estate planning and other forms of planned giving, ensure that resources will be available to support ETBU far into the future.
“We have a University that needs generous people like you, who can pray and give of what God has invested in you to carry out what He has called us to do through East Texas Baptist University,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “We celebrate what God did in creating this dedicated Christian institution in 1912. To those who came before us, it is our responsibility to carry our mission forward for the Kingdom. And this group of faithful individuals has done that. Today, we are united with those who have come before, and those who will come after us, so that we will continue to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus and what God purposed us to do as a Christ-centered institution.”
During the luncheon, the University celebrated those who choose to give, so ETBU students can pursue the God-given calling on their lives. Attendees were encouraged with a message from Dr. Clint Davis, pastor at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, who used Scripture found in Joshua to illustrate the importance of collectively making individual contributions that result in a greater impact for Christ.
“So many of you have walked a lot more steps than the students on campus today, and God has blessed you,” Davis said. “I am grateful that when each of you began to make a decision about your contributions, that you decided what your legacy was going to be. It could have been in many ways and in many different places, but I praise God that you were willing to put it in this place, to make an impact on these students, so that they may be pointed to Christ.”
Because of the many Legacy of 1912 members, generations of ETBU alumni and students have fondly called the University their Home on the Hill. The impact of their giving, which includes wills, annuities, trusts and insurance policies, can be seen across campus.
“As I look back at my fours years at ETBU, I could never have fathomed the blessings that were going to meet me here,” ETBU senior English education major and scholarship recipient Leah Akridge shared. “Prior to attending ETBU, my own understanding told me that my identity was softball, and that Marshall was just for college. But the people here have taken the time to radically change my life. Professors have invited me into their homes, and people like the donors here today have been so generous when I have had nothing to give them in return. Through God’s graciousness, I have learned that my identity is far from softball, and that Marshall is not just for college; this is where the Lord intended to meet with me and change my life.”