JEFFERSON — Some Jefferson residents have recently called out Jefferson City Council members for allegedly hosting illegal council meetings while interviewing potential city administrator candidates, though the mayor and city attorney deny the allegations.
The Jefferson City Council, which began discussing last fall plans to hire a new city administrator to replace ousted city administrator Kevin Huckabee, has recently been looking at a group of 18 applicants for the position.
Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker on Wednesday said the council sought to interview potential candidates, and in doing so, met to host meet-and-greets with a couple of the candidates and questioned some candidates via Zoom.
But Jefferson resident, former councilman and current council candidate Richard Turner said those interview meetings are illegal and should have been treated as usual city council meetings, complete with agendas and public posting.
“I found out this morning the City of Jefferson council was interviewing the final two candidates for the city administrators position at the Jefferson Visitors Center,” Turner said. “These two meetings were done without public notice of the meetings as per the Texas Open Meetings Act. When I approached these meetings, I was told that they did not have to follow the Texas Open Meetings Act since they were only interviewing candidates and not making decisions. The mayor indicates that the city attorney told them it is OK for them to do this.
“I disagree and believe any meeting of the council/ alderman and mayor in which city business is being discussed has to be a publicly posted meeting. That is the reason the Texas Open Meetings Act was developed — so that business is not handled ‘behind the citizens’ backs.’ There is too much business being handled without discussion in front of the public and the decisions are made before the public has a chance to voice their opinions.”
Jefferson City Attorney Michael Martin, who also serves as city attorney for the City of Gilmer, said Wednesday, he did advise the mayor in mid-March about candidate meet-and-greets.
“In my opinion, these were not meetings but meet-and-greets,” Martin said. “I advised the council is allowed to have the candidates come for a view of the city and a meet-and-greet with council members, provided city business is not discussed, no notes are taken, no questions are answered and no decisions are made. I wasn’t present at these, but I was assured the council followed the ground rules.”
Baker said Wednesday the council did conduct interviews of candidates during meetings with council members, though they have not met as a council to deliberate or discuss candidates. Baker said they did have one meet and greet were four of them were present, which he said, by definition is a quorum.
“We have been very transparent in the fact that we are posting and going to hire a city administrator, in meetings going as far back as December,” Baker said Wednesday. “We conferred with Mr. Martin and a Texas Municipal League attorney and were told we didn’t have to post these interviews — we didn’t consider them meetings, we considered them interviews and meet-and-greets.”
Baker said he and Turner have both asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office for opinions on the matter.
“We have posted on the agenda for Thursday’s (today) special meeting candidate interviews and we have two candidates that we will be considering,” Baker said. “We have not made a decision yet on either candidate.”
Baker and Martin agreed a quorum is four members as there are six council members and Baker himself, as mayor is a voting member in the case of a tie on the council.
Martin did say Wednesday if a quorum were present and city business were discussed at any meeting that was not posted, it could be a “problem.”
Baker said the council is currently seeking counsel to resolve the “discrepancy.”
Turner also took issue with the council discussing, in non-publicly posted meetings, a waiver for a current city ordinance that requires the city administrator to live in the City of Jefferson.
Baker did say the council is set to discuss issuing a waiver on Thursday for the ordinance in question.
“We have two candidates, neither of which lives in Jefferson,” Baker said. “The ordinance, which was not written by the current council, states the city administrator has 90 days from the date of hire to move to Jefferson, unless the council votes to allow otherwise.”
Turner said the ordinance is in place for a reason.
“The posting of this special meeting is due to direct request by one of the candidates,” Turner said. “So it seems (the council) has made their final decision in the meetings they indicated were not required to be posted even though they had quorum attendance. Why would we, the public, want to pay for our top employee to work here but not live here and be a part of this community on a daily basis? It is my belief, as well as others, that we don’t need an employee who doesn’t desire to be a part of us.”
Though the city hasn’t had a city administrator since September 2018, when the council voted to oust then controversial city administrator Kevin Huckabee, the council left the about $80,000 salary amount in this year’s proposed budget in the hopes of hiring a new city administrator.
The Jefferson City Council special meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Transportation Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.