The Texas Conservative Mamas Truth Tour made a stop in Harrison County recently, urging all Republicans to hold their representatives accountable.
Speaking on the panel were JoAnn Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America-We The People PAC; Tracye Bradford, Eagle Forum National Issue Chair on Human Trafficking; Dana Harris, former state director for Concerned Women for America of Texas; and Cindi Castilla, president of Texas Eagle Forum.
Speaking first, Fleming reviewed the 2020-21 legislative priorities passed by delegates of the 2020 Republican Party of Texas State Convention, which failed to be adopted by the State Senate and House GOP caucuses to pass during the 87th legislative session.
“Why is this important?” Fleming asked the roomful of Republicans and interested parties who attended the event.
“Because these legislative priorities are dismissed by the majority of the Republican officials in Austin,” she responded. “They don’t care about them.”
Some of the priorities she referred to related to election integrity, religious freedom, children and gender modification, abolition of abortion and monument protection, to name a few. Regarding religious freedom, the party wants to restore rights of individuals, organizations and businesses to exercise sincerely held religious beliefs by prohibiting local ordinances/state laws, or executive orders that violate those rights. While a “weak bill” passed, it did nothing to protect women’s sports from a transgendered athlete, born a male, the group said.
The tour came to Marshall a few days before the State Legislature wrapped up its second special session last Thursday, which actually fulfilled key conservative priorities, but failed on a couple of others, including the GOP’s push to require transgender student athletes to play on teams based on their birth gender.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday a third special legislative session to begin Sept. 20, which will focus on conservative priorities, such as restrictions on transgender student athletes. Such priority was what the Mama’s Truth Tour focused on while in Marshall.
Panelist Harris said the bill protecting women’s sports from transgendered athletes will guard opportunities for females in athletics by ensuring that they are not forced to compete against biological men playing on women’s sports teams.
“Is it fair that a girl track star, who is top in the state, all of a sudden has to compete against a biological man because he feels like he’s a female this week?” Harris asked. “No, because what happens is he knocks her out of the competition, he ends up winning, he gets these scholarships, she’s left in the dust with student loan debt or not even going to school, because it’s just not fair.
“The bill was introduced in 25 state legislatures; eight states passed this bill. Did Texas? No,” she said.
The Republican Party’s children and gender modification priority seeks a ban for minors and intervention to prevent natural progression of puberty, administration of opposite sex hormones, and performance of any type of gender reassignment surgery.
Fleming called out Gov. Greg Abbott for not making the issue a priority. She said gender modification is child abuse that should be identified by the legislature as such.
“It’s evil and it’s wrong and you shouldn’t have to ask a government agency if it’s child abuse,” said Fleming.
“To take little kids and to put them through a surgical castration when they are little bitty kids and to expect that life that God created to come out like the way he intended, you are (stealing) that child’s legacy that God gave, and there will be consequences from that,” she said to a rousing “Amen.”
Fleming said the party’s legislative priorities are reasonable expectations that any Conservative would want to have passed in the Texas Legislature.
“The Republican Party of Texas urged State Senate, and House Republican caucuses to adopt these legislative priorities as their own to pass in the 87th Legislative Session. They did not nor did Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick or Dade Phelan, the speaker,” she said. “None of them adopted these priorities. A reasonable conservative would ask why.”
She noted that the legislative priority concerning constitutional carry did pass, but not without a fight. Fleming said the goal is to get all legislative priorities passed. Every two years delegates to the Republican state convention vote on priorities the party will advocate for during the upcoming legislative session.
“We’re trying to unite people around liberty principles, and not focus so much on political personalities,” she said. “We focus on liberty principles because conservatives unite around liberty principles and they fight for them.
“You have to call your elected officials, you have to engage your elected officials down on what these issues mean — not only in the short-term but the long-term because every session we pass by and we don’t get these issues addressed, we are leaving Texas more vulnerable to the (rabid) left,” she said. “I am talking to you about not only the rabid left, but the Rhino enablers that help them to burn this country down.”
Fleming, along with the other speakers on the panel, pointed fingers at local State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) for reportedly halting the passage of potential legislation.
“As the chairman of state affairs in the House, he held up bills that we needed to have passed, and he sat there and he sat on bills for six weeks, bills like the ones that would’ve (reined) in a governor who decided that he, by himself, could determine who was essential during the shutdown and who was not,” Fleming said.
Making the number 19 her theme, Fleming noted that her grievance is a result of the 19 years Republicans have been in control in Austin, but squandering opportunities for conservative reforms.
Particularly, in the 82nd legislative session, there were 101 Republicans of the 150 House members, she noted; yet, no progress was made on delivering conservative priorities.
“100 is a quorum. That year, the Republicans could’ve done anything they wanted to do without a Democrat,” Flemings pointed out. “They didn’t.”
Up next, Bradford, former president of Texas Eagle Forum, also put a spotlight on Rep. Paddie, blaming him for the near collapse in the state’s power grid system during February’s deadly winter blackout.
“I can clearly distinctly remember the moment when he killed the bill that could’ve helped prevent (the catastrophic power outage),” said Bradford.
Bradford said the irony of her losing power for four days is that she had been working on electric grid reform issue with Senator Bob Hall (R-Rockwall) for the past decade, advocating to secure the grid.
“The issue of the grid came up is because Texas is the only state that has its own grid,” she said. “In 2015, there was a symposium that we did, and it’s educating the legislators. In 2015, part of the program was basically what just happened to us in February.
“Every session Senator Hall would put out a good bill. In 2017, there was a really strong bill and it was a fight to get it all the way over into state affairs. At that time, Chairman Byron Cook had promised Senator Hall that it would be passed. They were holding a committee hearing. We get there and they go through a couple of bills, and they bring up the grid bill. About that time, Rep. Paddie said let’s table the bill; killed it.
“I had never heard of Chris Paddie,” said Bradford. “He’s been here since 2012, never a peep out of him about the grid, but he killed that bill. That bill could’ve started the process that would’ve made the difference in 2021.”
Although Senate Bill 3 passed in June, strengthening the reliability of the grid, Bradford said she finds it interesting that the legislation calls for electricity providers operating on the grid to weatherize equipment, but it doesn’t give an end date.
“It doesn’t really give any requirements, but it’s just kind of thrown out there, that you need to weatherize the grid,” she said.
Ironically, Rep. Paddie authored the House version of the bill, which would also require all natural gas power plants to register as critical infrastructure so the grid operator doesn’t disconnect their electricity, according to the Texas Tribune. However, the Conservative Mamas Truth Tour panelist didn’t acknowledge his latest actions to protect the power grid.
Paddie responds
Paddie expressed his frustration to the News Messenger in response to the backlash received during the Conservative Mamas Truth Tour.
“It is aggravating to have people come into our community and spread lies about the legislative session,” Paddie said in a statement. “These folks clearly have either a flagrant disregard for the truth or a complete lack of knowledge regarding the legislative process.
“While Ms. Fleming claims that the legislature did nothing to reign in Gov. Abbott’s executive powers, she ignores the fact that two of the eight constitutional amendments on this November’s ballot would do just that,” he said. “There were several bills that were passed on this topic, but as the legislature routinely does, we did not pass every bill that is introduced on a topic.”
Paddie noted the criticism towards him from Fleming and her colleagues is nothing new.
“With regards to the claims regarding SB 83 in the 85th Legislative Session, while Ms. Fleming and her associates have always opposed me, their version of this story is not even remotely related to facts,” he said. “SB 83 was not passed by the Senate until the very end of the session and never received a hearing in the House.
“I did not take any action related to SB 83, much less in a House committee hearing which never occurred,” said Paddie.
Paddie said the group failed to mention the bill would have done nothing to prevent failures experienced in February.
“However, I am proud of SB 3, which I authored this past session, which is the most wide-ranging reform of our electrical system in two decades,” he said. “I am confident that this legislation will strengthen our entire grid and help incorporate new technology while making our existing infrastructure more resilient.”