Nothing can stop the entrepreneurial spirit of local 11-year-old Sammy Lloyd, who took advantage of the growing Texas heat by hosting a lemonade stand this week in Hallsville.
Sammy’s mom, Megan Lloyd, said that the family moved to the East Texas area from California only a month ago.
“We have family in Tyler and have been traveling back and forth from California to here for years,” Megan said. “We thought it was time to move closer.”
The family was welcomed with open arms into the community, according to Megan, who said that that Sammy and her brother were already able to make friends in the community.
“It’s been great, everyone has been very kind since we got here,” she said.
Community members showed up to support Sammy as well during her lemonade sale, according to her mother, who said that she met a lot of supportive customers. Where can they find the lemonade? What better place than on Lemons Drive?
“She has always been into doing stuff, and being a leader,” Megan said.
Sammy got the idea for the lemonade stand from her mom as well, who used to host them when she was younger.
“We don’t see as many lemonade stands as we used to, but when I was younger we always used to have them,” she said.
The Lloyd family will be starting school in Hallsville this fall, something that Megan said all of the children are excited about.
“They have been in online learning for the whole year, so being able to get out and make friends, and go back to school. They’re very excited for it,” she said.