JEFFERSON — Two East Texas car shows went off without a hitch on Saturday despite forecast ed rainy weather.
The East Texas Performing Arts Inc. of Jefferson held its Car Show Fundraiser event at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall on Saturday to help raise money for the nonprofit.
The car show was open to all vehicles of all years and types and helped raise money to fund the ETPA’s performing arts productions throughout the year, as well as the organization’s annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards event. The awards event brings top country singers from countries across the globe to compete during a fall weekend in Jefferson for a host of awards.
Guests to the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, which is set for Oct. 14-17, are given a chance to see each of the nominated singers perform live throughout the weekend event before the awards are recognized.
To find out more about the event, visit the ETPA website at https://easttexasperformingarts.org/ or the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TexasSounds
Also on Saturday, dozens of Corvettes rolled into downtown Jefferson for the annual Corvettes Car Show on Austin Street.