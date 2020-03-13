As students from Marshall FFA and 4H prepare their animals and ag mechanic projects, young bakers are getting ready to produce tasty treats as part of the Farm City Week Cake Show.
Scheduled for March 26 at the Marshall Convention Center anyone is able to bid on these delectable desserts made by students from kindergarten through high school that are either in FFA or 4H.
For students who have not yet entered the cake show, entries are being accepted through March 19 and forms are available at https://farmcityweek.org/. The entry fee is $10 and students may enter one cake. So far, according to organizers Angela Hudson and Teri Lamb, there are 26 entries.
“For many kids this is the only part of Farm City Week that they can participate in,” Lamb said. Due to students not having the money to raise an animal or not living in the country, their participation in the animal contests at Farm City Week may be limited. With the cake sale, however, Lamb said that all students are able to participate in an event that brings them into the community of 4H and FFA.
“It teaches them to cook, to follow directions and life skills such as problem solving,” she said. “They also receive recognition for their talent.”
For the cake show there are three divisions: Pound cake, layered cake and decorated cake which this year features the theme of Texas.
“I’m sure we will see some bluebonnets, the Alamo, a state flag and maybe even a Texas longhorn logo or two for University of Texas,” Lamb said, regarding the decorated division.
A first place through fourth place will be awarded to the Clover kids (kindergarten through 2nd grade), juniors (third grade through fifth grade), intermediate (sixth through eighth grade) and seniors (high school students). Each place will receive a ribbon and a certificate and trophies will be awarded for grand prize winners.
Judges will be able at taste a small cake that is made in addition to the full sized cake that the students make that is auctioned off through a silent auction at the event. The auction will take place from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 26.
In addition to the cakes, the silent auction winners receive a thank you note and the recipe of the cake, Lamb said.
“For many students these are family recipes that are chosen to make and share with the public,” she said. All cakes begin at $10 for the auction. Students get to keep all money from the winners of the silent auction.