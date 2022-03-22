Ross Ramsey is a good columnist with a singular viewpoint. I will try to present the contrary. Many people do not understand that voting is a privilege not a right.
The Constitution clearly states that the only requirement to vote is to be a citizen. It also states that voting procedure is left to the States to determine.
When Mr. Ramsey says the State is required to get federal permission he needs to state when and how he came to that decision. There are several Constitutional amendments that identify reasons voting cannot be denied.
That does not preclude any one of hundreds of potential reasons to deny the vote as long as that reason is not discriminatory.
Recent voting statutes have only clarified the requirements to become a voter.
His article dealt with the need to fill out the request for an absentee ballot. Specifically, that form requires the applicant to give their driver’s license number and/or the last four digits of their social security number.
This is a reasonable request to permit verification of the voter identification. If they cannot fill in necessary information are they actually qualified to vote? And is it even them?
If they can’t fill out a simple absentee ballot request, can they fill out a ballot? Have they taken the time to familiarize themselves with the candidates? Or do they only know which political party to vote for.
It should take more than a warm body to fulfill the need to cast a reasoned vote.
Some question the financial incentive to influence voting outcome. There is pragmatic evidence of the monetary importance of winning an election. A case in point is the recent, comparatively unimportant race for State Representative in a small district in East Texas.
The winning incumbent spent just shy of a million dollars which was over seventy dollars for each and every vote cast. Some ninety percent of that money originated from outside the district.
Trust me, the financial incentive to win an election is material. Even if it takes voter falsification.
Concerning voter identification. Requiring a birth certificate or similar official documentation would be reasonable proof of citizenship. Actually, a driver’s license is not proof of citizenship.
But a drivers license or similar photo ID can be a minimum requirement. To say that a particular race or ethnic group is incapable of acquiring such an ID is an insult to that group.
Election requirements need to have sufficient safeguards to assure the legitimacy of the votes cast. Quit pretending some group is inferior and incapable of abiding by reasonable safeguards.
— Wallace G. Boersma Marshall Resident