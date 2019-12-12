The Marshall Public library is preparing for a visit from Santa Claus for its annual Story Time with Santa Monday, Dec. 16.
The event will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m with Youth Services Manager Terri Nalls. According to Nalls the event will kickoff with a reading of a Christmas themed book by Santa.
Then Santa will then be available for children to tell their Christmas wishes to and pose for photos.
While families wait for a picture Nalls said they are able to work on a Christmas craft and decorate sugar cookies.
“It is just a fun way for families to get together and celebrate the holidays,” Nalls said. “That way they don’t just sit in line, everyone always has something to do.”
This is the last special childrens’ event of the year according to Nalls, who said that the next event will be a Family Day in February.
She said that the event is gaged towards children 0 to 12, though all families with children of any age are welcome to attend.
For more information call the Marshall Public Library at 903- 935-4465.