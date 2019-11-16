The Marshall Public library is looking to expand its programming with Saturday’s Fall Family Fun Day.
The event is broken into two parts, the first session happening 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Youth Services Manager Terri Nalls said that the event is a result of a survey that she conducted when she started in the position in September 2019.
“Community members seemed interested in more events on Saturdays and family friendly events and that is what we wanted to focus on,” Nalls said.
The first portion of the event will kick off with a story time, and will also include fall crafts, Legos, board games and a toddler play area.
“Everyone is welcome to come and go from the event as they want,” Nalls said, “People can come and and hang out for a little while and leave whenever they want to.”
The second session will be a showing of the “Secret Life of Pets 2” with free popcorn included.
“We hope everyone comes back to sit and enjoy the movie with us,” Nalls said.
She said that along with expanding Saturday programs, she hopes to create book clubs for school age children coming early next year.
Nalls said that her goal is to create three clubs, grades kindergarten through second, third and fourth, and fifth and sixth grades.
For questions on the event or interest in joining the book clubs contact Nalls at (903) 935-4465 or email her at nalls.terri@marshalltexas.net.