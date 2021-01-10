Those looking to fulfill their new year’s resolution to read more may want to check out the Marshall Public Library who is offering several different year-long reading challenges.
Individuals will have a choice of three different year-long reading challenges:
- Book of the Month: 12 books
- Read More!: 21 books ’21
- Read Harder: 52 books
Individuals are challenged to read or listen to previously unread young adult or adult level fiction or non-fiction books based on the categories within each challenge and then record the titles on the reading log.
Individuals successfully completing their choice of challenge will receive a collectible mug and a ticket for a grand prize drawing to be held on Jan. 10, 2022.
Printed reading logs are available at the library or online at www.marshalltexas.net/MPLadults.
Readers may also record their books via the library’s Beanstack site at https://www.marshalltexas.beanstack.org.
Library staff is available to help individuals find books for categories listed on each challenge.
Readers are also invited to join the Facebook group “Page Turners (Marshall, TX)” to talk about books, get suggestions on must-reads, and share other bookish things.
For further information, individuals are encouraged call the library at (903) 935-4465 MondayFriday between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., visit www.marshalltexas.net/MPL, or by email at info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.