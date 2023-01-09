From 1923 to 2023, Marshall resident Charleen Carrington has seen the city grow and change, spending her childhood, and then raising her own children, here in the city.
Carrington celebrated her 100th birthday recently, sharing advice and stories of Marshall over the last century.
Carrington grew up on East Crockett Street with her two sisters, mother and father, and eventually a younger brother as well. She was the younger of the three girls, and described growing up in Marshall in the 1920s and ‘30s, remembering most her neighbors and friends.
“We didn’t own a car back then and that was OK, Daddy would walk every morning to the Texas and Pacific Railroad here in Marshall,” Carrington said, “He would get paid on the 1st and the 15th of every month, and that was when we would pay Mr. Moseley.”
Carrington aid her favorite thing to do during the week was visit Mr. Moseley’s grocery store with her two older sisters and purchase a grape soda, which Moseley allowed the family to purchase on credit.
“He was a great man Mr. Moseley, he was wonderful to our family,” Carrington said.
The family grew up in Marshall, with all four siblings attending and graduating Marshall High School. Carrington herself graduated in 1940, a year after her husband Emory Carrington, with the pair marrying soon after.
“Me and Georgia were way too busy chasing boys to go after a degree, but Allie was the smart one and she went on to graduate college,” Carrington said of herself and her two sisters, “I was so obsessed with getting married, it’s silly now when I think about it, but I was dead set on getting married.”
Emory and Charleen Carrington were married for almost exactly 50 years before Emory passed, with the couple having three children together and running a successful business.
Emory Carrington was a well known mechanic, owning and operating his own garage as well as a running a successful Chrysler dealership.
“He had a really wonderful dealership, it was very prosperous,” she said.
After many years running the business, the lot the Carringtons owned was purchased by a large drug store company, leaving the family with an easy retirement plan.
“That was really wonderful for us when they came in and wanted the land, so they were able to buy us out,” she said.