In the season of giving, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging the public to give the gift that keeps on giving by donating blood at this Sunday’s blood drive.
“Blood supplies remain critically low and we need community support,” said Melanie Eaves, an account manager with LifeShare Blood Center.
“We’re on a one-day supply on all types of blood; so an emergency appeal has been issued out for just all blood donors to come forward and donate blood, right now,” Eaves told the News Messenger.
The blood drive is scheduled from 1:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, on the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter, located at 1701 E. End Boulevard, in Marshall. This is the second drive the blood center has hosted this month at the location. Blood drives were also held last month.
“We are still under an emergency alert appeal due to critical low blood supply,” said Eaves.
Eaves said LifeShare services hospitals in the Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana areas. Donations are used not only for patients who need blood products on a regular basis, but for those who need them in emergency and trauma situations.
“There are patients that need blood on a regular basis, like your people that are anemic or have leukemia or sickle cell,” explained Eaves. “All of these patients have to have blood on a regular basis, but that’s not counting any trauma victims, and cancer patients.
“You also have surgeries going on,” she added. “If they don’t have blood (available), then you have to postpone these surgeries.
Thus, “it’s pretty intense; and it’s been a struggle here for quite some time,” Eaves said.
The blood center account manager urges the public to please support the drive to help save a life.
“We desperately need blood donors to come forward,” said Eaves. “Come forward and give patients, in need, another holiday with their family.”
Eaves said the need of blood is a constant one, particularly since there is high patient use and low donor participation.
“Your precious gift is carefully provided to someone in need,” LifeShare Blood Center representatives stated.
Eaves said blood donations can not only help a stranger, but could potentially impact donors personally.
“You never know if it’s a family member, a friend or work colleague that needs that blood; so it could be someone that’s close to us that may need that blood one day,” she said. “Or, the next life we save could be our own.
“It’s an eye opener and it’s something to think about,” said Eaves.
Donors at Sunday’s drive will receive a LifeShare fleece blanket as a token of appreciation. Donors must be ages 17 and older and present a valid ID. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds.