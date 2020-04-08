Once life returns to its new, post pandemic normal and schools re-open, Marshall ISD’s youngest little Maverick students will see a new addition to their campus.
Marshall ISD last week finished installing the new playground at its Lil Mav Academy, a dayschool that serves the children, aged six weeks to four years, of Marshall ISD employees and students.
The playground addition and equipment had been planned and approved previously by the Marshall ISD trustees.
Plans are now being made for a new playground at Marshall Early Childhood Center which serves pre-kindergarten students.
“Approval will be sought for the MECC playground either this month or next and if approved, a separate playground for them will be built right next to this one this summer,” Marshall ISD Spokesman David Weaver said Friday. “By law, they have to be separated since Lil Mav Academy is a designated daycare facility.”
Marshall ISD is now taking applications for its new dayschool that will provide care and curriculum for the children of district employees and students, beginning this school year.
Lil Mav Academy is located in the new wing of the district’s former South Marshall Elementary School building, located at 1600 Meadow Street in Marshall.
The dayschool provides child care services for district employees and students at a competitive rate, as well as providing curriculum instruction for those children.
Lil Mav Academy accepts children ages six weeks to four years old, Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.
“The children at our dayschool learn using the same curriculum as our children at Washington Early Childhood Center, which is ‘Learning by Doing,’” Gibson said previously.
Gibson said the dayschool serves as a perk to district employees who are looking for more affordable child care, and also helps high school students who have children so they may remain in school.
“The main reason for Lil Mav Academy is to keep students in school,” Gibson said. “We don’t want our students missing school if their relative or whoever they normally have watch their child, can’t watch them anymore. We want to provide quality, dependable childcare for our employees and students.”