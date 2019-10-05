Friday’s refreshing breeze made for a fun day as local organizations teamed up at Marshall Lakeside Country Club for the annual “Links for Life” golf tournament, benefiting the Marshall Pregnancy Resource Center.
“It is a very worthy cause and I’m glad to be able to support it,” said Brandon White, representing Marshall Homecare and Hospice.
Wiley College track and field head coach, Lamark Carter, echoed his sentiments.
“When (Wiley President) Dr. (Herman) Felton called me and asked will I play in it, it was a no-brainer,” said Carter. “Anytime you get the opportunity within the community to help out or come out and be a part of an event, I think you should. There’s no question.”
Tee time kicked off at 8 a.m. with 18 four-man and women teams playing.
Jim Bates, board president of the center, said the “Links for Life,” event is the center’s largest fundraiser, offering a day of great golf, prizes, food and fellowship. Raffle prizes included golf trips, golf clubs, and a host of gift cards. The event incorporated other fun competitions such as the long drive, closest to the hole and putting contest. Players were surprised with a fun guessing game at Hole #4, set up by Healthcare Express.
Michele Spencer, executive director of the Marshall center, expressed her appreciation to all of the sponsors, donors and participating organizations involved to make Friday’s fundraiser a success. Companies represented in the tournament were: Roberts Surveying LLC, East Texas Baptist University, Cargill Properties LLC, Marshall Self Storage, TNT Satellites, Davis Chemicals Services LLC, Shapen Toyota, Marshall Homecare & Hospice, Wiley College and Texas National Bank.
“Lots of people, every year, really enjoy it and help out,” she said.
In the Marshall community now for more than 27 years, Marshall Pregnancy Resource Center, also known as Living Alternatives, ministers to about 20 to 30 women a month, said board president, Bates. The center is a nonprofit organization that provides counsel and assistance to women experiencing unplanned pregnancies.
“There are probably 3,000 pregnancy centers in the United States and they are starting overseas,” said Spencer.
“They started — probably in 1975 — as just a practical help to a woman who’s pregnant and not ready to be pregnant,” she said. “One client called it a calm, quiet place to protect your thoughts.”
Spencer said the nonprofit was able to buy a new home of its own at 404 University Ave. a couple of years ago, and make it a beautiful, tranquil environment for clients.
The ministry doesn’t support abortions, but educates on the procedure and encourages clients to either keep the baby or consider alternatives such as adoption. The center further aids women with information and resources on labor and delivery, postpartum depression, breastfeeding and more. Pregnancy testing, baby goods and supplies during their pregnancies are other services that are offered.
Participating dads also earn a chance to bless their newborns by earning extra participation points for a chance to win necessities such as a car seat, pack and play, and clothing.
Spencer said they are thankful for the support of several entities, businesses and individuals that regularly donate to the nonprofit to assist in its mission.
For more information on the resource center, call (903) 938-8378.