The Marshall Lions Club is making preparations for its 58th annual Walking Charity Horse Show fundraiser set for Friday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 15.
The event will be held at the Marshall City Arena and is free to attend. The event will start at 5 p.m. Friday evening and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Lions Club member Robert Wood said that this is the largest fundraiser the group hosts every year, which helps fund the groups numerous projects.
“This is the main funding we get every year,” Wood said. “It helps us fund our scholarships, and many of our other projects.”
Wood said that the group’s goal with the annual event is to raise between $10 to $12 thousand dollars for the organization.
He said that the show has been deemed the longest running horse show in East Texas, and attracts participants from across state lines.
Lions Club International is world's largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in about 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.