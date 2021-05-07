The Marshall Lions Club met at noon, Tuesday, May 4 at Jose Tequila’s with Lion Robert Wood introducing the program speakers, Tiffany Ammerman, President of the Marshall Symphony Orchestra Board and Kermit Poling, Music Director for the Marshall Symphony Orchestra.
Vice President Patrick Owens called the meeting to order. The opening prayer was offered by Lion Paul Martin. The Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags were led by Lion Bob Swanson. Song Leader Lion Alan Grantham chose “My Bonnie” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag” as the songs to be sung.
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guests of Lion Robert Wood, his daughters Shana McCann and Lori Smith. Shana is a new member of the Marshall Lions Club and Lori is a member of the Hutto Lions Club in Hutto, Texas and is also following in her mother’s footsteps serving as the Secretary of their club.
Lion Liz James also had a guest in attendance – Tracy Hancock who serves as Liz’s Deputy County Clerk. Tracy has also decided to become a member of the Marshall Lions Club. Lion Robert reported that there were 18 in the Den today.
Tail Twister Chris Horsley assessed fines to Lions, asking Lions to pitch in. Several were fined for being late to the meeting, and some were fined for not calling members “lion”. Chris asked the Lions who would be willing to pay one dollar to look at a photo of an unknown Lion. Three Lions paid to look and there was three different guesses as to who the unknown Lion was with no one guessing correctly.
Lion Chris asked Lion Shana to tell her “toe truck” joke and asked Lion Lori to provide the history of how a hippo became the mascot for Hutto, Texas.
There were two birthdays this week, both on the same day (May 3) for Lion Ed Hoffman and late Lion Brenda Wood. Lion Chris asked Lion Liz James to lead the Club in the key “L for Lion,” in our own unique version of “Happy Birthday” to them.
Vice President Owens asked the Lions if there were any announcements. Lion Robert Wood reminded the board members that there would be a board meeting next Tuesday morning (May 12) at 7:30 a.m. at Jucy’s on Victory Drive.
Vice President Owens then called on Lion Wood to introduce the program speakers.
Tiffany introduced Kermit to the Lions Club members stating that he was one of the most talented people she has ever known because except for the guitar, there isn’t an instrument that he is unable to play.
Kermit spoke about the 2021 Chameleon Concert Series for the Marshall Symphony Orchestra and specifically about the “Voices Downtown Concert Week” taking place this week. There were free performances Tuesday, May 5, 2021, Wednesday, May 6, 2021 and Thursday, May 7, 2021 at Telegraph Park in Downtown Marshall each evening. On the evening of Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7 p.m. on the eastside parking lot of the Harrison County Historic Courthouse in Downtown Marshall, there was a free rehearsal for Saturday’s (May 8, 2021) main event concert that will feature the winners of Voices 2.0 and the Marshall Symphony Band. On Friday night, there was a crawfish boil and catfish dinners sold for $12 each for adults and $6 each for kids. Proceeds from the sale of the dinners went to support the Marshall Symphony Orchestra.
The main event concert on Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. with the winners of the Voices 2.0 contest singing current and classic country music. Saturday evening’s concert will also be held on the east side parking lot of the Harrison County Historic Courthouse in Downtown Marshall. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
Advance tickets can be purchased at The Weisman, Law Office of Jim Ammerman II, KMHT Marshall, KGAS Carthage, Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House in Jefferson and online at www.marshallsymphony.com.
More information regarding tickets or tables can be obtained by calling (903) 926-1030.
The winners of Voices 2.0 were James Butler of Marshall, Wes Hamilton of Jefferson, Missy Monroe of Carthage, Dixie Nail (10 years old) of Tenaha, Quinn Ponder of Marshall, Sabrina Scott of Elysian Fields, Tamela Shafer of Jefferson, Tori Wells (currently in high school) of Waskom and Presley West (currently in junior high) of Marshall.
There will be an after party that features Casey Martin of Shreveport. The cost of the ticket includes admission to both the Saturday evening concert and the after party.
The Marshall Symphony Orchestra is in its 70th year and the members of the Marshall Symphony Society are currently raising funds for an endowment campaign.
They hope to raise at least $1 million dollars for the endowment which will ensure the Marshall Symphony Orchestra has operating capital for many years to come.
The Marshall Symphony Society Officers for 2020-2021 are: Tiffany Ammerman (President), Stephanie Gorski (1st Vice President), Charles Cornish, III (2nd Vice President), Connie Paul (Treasurer), Sherry Gilstrap (Corresponding Secretary), Dr. Tom Webster (Recording Secretary), Becky Palmer (Immediate Past President), Michael Smith (Grant Writer), Christina Peteet (League Representative) and Maestro Kermit Poling (Conductor). The Board of Directors for the Marshall Symphony Society are: Candice Aipperspach, Ian Aipperspach, LeAnn Beavers, Robert Coleman, Fran Hurley, Milly K. Johnston-Green, Amy Kirkland, Linda McNeely, Dr. Greg McPherson, Nathan Phillips, Dr. Ernest Plata, Anthony Robinson, Michael Smith, Jeremy Spears, Frank Strauss and Dr. Bruce Tankersley.