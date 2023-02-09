JEFFERSON — Renowned chef and kitchen personality Hunter Lee has temporarily made his home in Jefferson, now filming his “Livin’ Large with Chef Hunter Lee” segment there and offering his entire line of Benwood’s Surely Southern Cooking products and cookbooks at local boutiques.
“I love this small town,” Lee said on why he chose Jefferson, sharing how he used to frequent the town on the weekend with his godparents, who have a house there.
“I love the vibe,” he said of Jefferson. “Of course, I love to have something good to eat. The restaurants here are wonderful. The people are great.”
The food expert decided it’ll not only make a nice part-time home away from home, but also a perfect place to film his “Livin’ Large with Chef Hunter Lee” segment, which is featured on KSLA’s Hometown Show at 9 a.m. every Monday.
“So that’s how we ended up here,” Lee said, sharing he plans to film in Jefferson for at least a year.
With Mardi Gras around the corner and crawfish season in full swing, the chef decided to shine the spotlight during Tuesday’s filming on a new crawfish food truck, Big Daddy’s Crawfish and Seafood, which has set up operation in the 100 block of West Austin Street, in the parking lot by Auntie Skinner’s.
“I don’t normally (feature other cooks), but obviously being kind of a southern show and it’s crawfish season, crawfish is not something we can do inside the loft, and a friend of mine was open to this, so I said: ‘You know what, let’s just move the show over here,’” said Lee. “So, we actually filmed six shows in the house (Tuesday) morning. We film a month at a time. And this was our seventh.”
Lee expressed it truly is a labor of love, filming and hitting the road to promote his books and products. He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s a lot, but if I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t do it,” he said.
City and county officials, along with residents, joined in for the filming on Tuesday, indulging in what was deemed to be the first crawfish boil to be featured on Lee’s show. They also got the opportunity to try out Lee’s specialty Benwood’s Surely Southern Cooking seasoning, which is sold throughout Louisiana, online and now in Jefferson at LaFleur Couture and River Rose boutique.
The Mansfield, Louisiana native is thrilled to bring his specialty-made Benwood’s Surely Southern Cooking seasoning products to East Texas. According to his website, benwoodssurelysouthern.com, Benwood’s spice was the original creation of Lee’s father Benny during the oil and gas boom in the 1980’s.
“Inspired by his love for cooking, catering and the unique flavors of Louisiana, the spice was a big hit with chefs and home cooks alike,” the website states. “Years later, Chef Hunter Lee came across the old recipe and revamped it for mass production, adding in his own personal flair for fabulous Louisiana cooking.”
“I’ve got a seasoning and sauce line that we sell nationally,” Lee said. “We’ve got it online and in some retailers in north Louisiana, and as well as here. And we’re slowly expanding.
“We’re also in Quitman, Texas, and we’re working in Rusk and several other places, trying to get into Marshall,” he said.
His cookbooks are also available at the two Jefferson boutiques, too.
“We are two cookbooks in, in a three-cookbook series that I signed for,” shared Lee. “One came out in May. The second one came out in December. And then we have the third and final in the series (to be published).
“They sell all over the world,” said Lee. “We’re in 11 countries.”
Lee said he is enjoying East Texas and is looking forward to more filming in the bayou city of Jefferson.
“I had a catering company in New Orleans, Lake Charles and Lafayette, and I moved home about 10 years ago,” he said. “So I live in between here and there, and I love it here.”
Featured Show Guest
Big Daddy’s Crawfish and Seafood owner, Daryl Chaney, of Homer, Louisiana was grateful for the opportunity to be featured in Tuesday’s filming for the “Livin’ Large with Chef Hunter Lee” show.
“It was my first time to be filmed. I thought it was pretty good. I enjoyed it,” said Chaney. “I thank Hunter for what he did. Hunter has done a great deal for me, and I appreciate that. I’m looking forward to selling crawfish here in Jefferson. I met a lot of nice people since I’ve been here. This is my first time being in Jefferson, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Chaney said he’ll have the food truck open from now through Mardi Gras, Thursday through Saturday. He’ll also be there Sunday for the last parade. After Mardi Gras, he’ll be stationed on U.S. 59 Tuesday through Thursday and then back in downtown Jefferson Friday night. Hours of operation will vary, depending on the weather, but he’ll mainly open at 2 p.m. and close around 8 p.m. during the weekday.
“We’ll have crawfish, potatoes, corn, smoked sausages, big shrimp and I’ll be doing crab legs after Mardi Gras,” said Chaney. “And we’re looking to maybe get into boudain, too. I’m thankful to be here.”
Lee said during Tuesday’s filming he loves a good crawfish boil as it really epitomizes the essence of Southern hospitality, bringing together community and family.
Viewers can check out Lee’s “Livin’ Large with Chef Hunter Lee” segment at 9:30 a.m., every Monday, on KSLA. To learn more about Chef Lee’s product line — which includes seasonings, sauces, gourmet pickles and cookbooks — visit his website, benwoodssurelysouthern.com.