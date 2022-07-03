As communities around the country prepare for a Fourth of July celebration on Monday, many local and national agencies are asking party participants to be sure to celebrate safely this holiday.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service approximately 90 percent of wildfires are caused by humans and their activities, and Independence Day is one of the top days for reported wildfires. With current drought conditions across most of Texas, the public is encouraged to help protect local wildlife by preventing wildfires.
“Even though we will see temporary relief from the high temperatures, Texas is still in a drought and may have conditions that support wildfires as we head into the July 4th holiday,” said Bruce Woods, Mitigation and Prevention Department Head. “We encourage everyone to be cautious with fireworks and any outdoor activity that may cause a spark this weekend.”
According to the forest service, the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show conducted by professionals.
The American Red Cross reminds community members that even at a professional fireworks show, all observers should remain 500 feet away from the fireworks.
Additionally, with local fireworks outlawed, the red cross encourages all community members to leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.
The forest service offers these tips to help prevent wildfires this holiday:
- Avoid parking and idling in tall, dry grass. Catalytic converters can get hot enough to ignite the grass under a vehicle.
- Ensure chains and other metal parts aren’t dragging from your vehicle—they throw sparks.
- Avoid placing your grill near flammable vegetation or materials, never leave your grill unattended, and ensure coals are completely extinguished when you are done.
The American Red Cross also reminds community members to take care of themselves and their loved ones this Independence Day, taking care to prepare for any weather or outdoor conditions you may face.
Picnic Safety tips from the American Red Cross:
- Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
- Wash your hands before preparing the food.
- If you are going to cook on a grill, always supervise the grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.
- Never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.
- Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
Water safety tips:
- Children and adults should learn to swim so they at least achieve the skills of water competency: be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely.
- Watch the weather and get out of the water at the first sign of lightning or the rumble of thunder.
- Stay indoors and away from water for 30 minutes after the last lightning flashes or thunder roars.
- Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising in or near water
- Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers, including four-sided fencing
- Learn swimming and water survival skills
- Children, inexperienced swimmers, and all boaters should wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets;
- Always swim in a lifeguarded area.
Beach Safety Tips:
- If you plan to swim in the ocean, a lake or river, be aware that swimming in these environments is different than swimming in a pool. Be sure you have the skills for these environments.
- Swim only at a beach with a lifeguard, within the designated swimming area. Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards and ask them about local conditions.
- Make sure you swim sober and that you always swim with a buddy. Know your limitations and make sure you have enough energy to swim back to shore.
- Protect your neck – don’t dive headfirst. Walk carefully into open waters. Watch out for and avoid aquatic life.
- If you are caught in a rip current, try not to panic. Signal to those on shore that you need assistance. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Once you are free, swim toward shore. If you can’t swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore.