If you walk around the City of Marshall to admire the holiday window paintings and cut out displays at the Wonderland of Lights Festival, it’s likely that local artist Dennis Barigian had something to do with it.
Barigian owns and operates Dab of Paint, a business he has been operating in East Texas since he and his wife moved to the area in 2020.
The business began long before that point, however, with Barigian stating that he has had a love for the arts since he was just 5 years old.
“The earliest thing I remember is reading the comics in the Sunday newspaper and then drawing my own,” he said, “Come to find out, my aunt used to do the same thing, so it definitely runs in the family.”
Though always interested in the arts, Barigian came to window painting in an unusual way, with a request made by his now brother-in-law who owned a gas station in California where the couple lived.
“He knew I was an artist and he asked me to come and paint something on his window, and I was like, really? But I tried it,” Barigian said.
After a bit of trial and error, he said that he was able to grow his skill, officially opening Dab of Paint in 1983 in California a year after his first job.
Since that time, Barigian has worked to create holiday displays for an array of businesses and other properties in the towns he has lived in.
Though requests rise during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, he said that he often has customers he works with throughout the year to create unique seasonal displays.
“I’ll work with each customer and ask what they want to see, and sometimes we will do a full sketch or they’ll tell me to be creative, and I’ll do it on my own,” he said.
A number of local businesses in Marshall has already taken notice of Barigian’s work, with downtown shops like Black Bird Bathhouse, Aubrey B’s Boutique and even the Dance Bag Dance Studio all showcasing his work.
Additional businesses across the area like Pop Culture candy store and the Local Wash are also displaying Barigian’s work this year, he said, adding that each piece is unique to each customer.
Along with his work on windows, Barigian also creates wooden cutouts that he often sells at a variety of shows.
The art work offers a range of holiday themed cut outs that he has in stock, some of which are on display now in downtown Marshall, part of a new set of decorations for this year’s Wonderland of Lights festival.
Barigian also does work on murals, with recent displays created in the new daycare center opened in Marshall by the Tracy Andrus foundation.
“I had a really good time doing that mural for them, and I have done others in the past,” he said, “Its always been a fun project to do.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Barigian’s work can visit his website at www.dabofpaint.art.