For years Lou Violette gave back to the community here in Marshall, as an art teacher in the Marshall Independent School District, as an award winning artist and as a friend. Even after her passing in April 2020, Violette found a way to continue her tradition of giving back, by donating her entire estate to the Harrison County Humane Society.
Violette was an award-winning artist, with her work in shows across the country, and even in the Smithsonian Museum of Art.
According to Sally Martin, a friend of Violette’s, and fellow member of the Marshall Arts League, she was a kind and generous woman, someone that anyone would be lucky to call a friend.
“I have always really respected her talent, and she was a wonderful teacher,” Martin said. “She was a sweet person; she always had a smile and a kind word.”
Violette and her husband, Art Violette, never had any children. So when Art passed away, shortly before Violette did last April, she decided that she would use her estate to help benefit an organization she believed in.
Violette donated everything in the couple’s home, which included her vast collection of art work, to the Humane Society, who hosted an estate sale last year to help benefit the organization, but much of Violette’s award winning art work was left over after the event.
According the Claudia Lowery, the society was unsure how to proceed with Violette’s art work, so she volunteered to assist them in getting it out to the public.
“They graciously have allowed me to handle the art work, and I wanted to make sure that the money goes back into the community in a way that reflects who Lou was, and what she cared about,” Lowery said.
Right now, Lowery has a huge collection of Violette’s work stored in her own studio, which she is selling at reduced prices to the public.
The “price” is a donation which the buyer sees fit for the piece, which Lowery said she will then split between the arts organizations in Marshall that Violette was a member of, and the Humane Society.
The art work is largely mixed media, a unique specialty of Violette’s where she combined paint, and picture collage elements, to create beautiful and truly original pieces of art.
The collection also includes a number of floral paintings done by Violette.
This unique opportunity allows community members to have a piece of art from a well known local artist, for below market price, while giving back to some local nonprofit organizations.
Anyone interested in purchasing a piece, or browsing the collection now at Lowery’s studio can contact her through email at crazyartlady123@gmail.com, or through call or text at (903)926-0440.